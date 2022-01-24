Sabey Data Centers Announces Central U.S. Market Expansion With 72mw Data Center Campus in the Growing Austin Tech Hub

Sabey expands national portfolio to Round Rock, TX, to meet customer demand

Sabey Data Centers, a premier national global services provider, today announced details of its new data center campus in Round Rock, TX. The new data center campus is designed to provide up to 72-megawatts (MW) of power capacity with reliability, security, connectivity, and flexibility in mind.





Scalable to accommodate hyperscale deployments, the two-building, 40-acre data center campus will support enterprise requirements of all sizes and scales. In addition, Sabey’s Austin-area data center will feature the company’s latest innovations that maximize available data center space while shrinking its construction footprint. Site preparation has commenced, and Sabey will break ground on the new data center campus in June of 2022 with a target Ready for Service Date of Q1 2023.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Sabey organization,” said Tim Mirick, Chief Revenue Officer of Sabey Data Centers. “The Austin region has everything our customers are looking for: a vibrant and growing technology hub, a thriving, diversified economy, and a high quality of life. We are eager to offer our award-winning service, lowest-cost power, and market-leading total cost of ownership to companies considering Texas for data center expansion.”

With its expansion into the Central U.S. market, Sabey adds to its established and growing data center portfolio, including data center campuses in Seattle, WA, Quincy, WA, East Wenatchee, WA, Ashburn, VA, and New York City, NY.

“We look forward to welcoming Sabey to Round Rock, which continues to grow as a technology and innovation hub,” said Craig Morgan, Mayor of the City of Round Rock. “This project represents a substantial investment in the location of the old Sears Teleserv building and will result in high-paying jobs in our community.”

This Texas campus is the second significant development announced by Sabey Data Centers in 2022. In February, the company unveiled a 70MW expansion to its Quincy, Washington data center campus, which is being developed with initial commitments from a major service provider.

Having taken the lead in such techniques as hot-aisle containment and economizer cooling, Sabey has long pioneered data center sustainability and enjoys top Energy Star ratings for many of its buildings. Its Texas campus will build on this legacy by focusing on water conservation and high-efficiency chillers. A signatory of both The Climate Pledge and the Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge, Sabey Data Centers recently had its ambitious net-zero carbon plans validated by the rigorous Science-Based Targets Initiative.

For more information on Sabey Data Centers’ latest construction, development, energy-efficiency innovations, or available data center opportunities, visit sabeydatacenters.com.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built solutions, including data center-ready shell space and fully turnkey data centers managed by Sabey’s award-winning critical environment staff. Consistently recognized for low-cost hydroelectric power, operational excellence through its world-class data centers, and sustained uptime, Sabey is proud to provide data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

About National Real Estate Advisors:

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial, and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed-use, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund (“NEBF”), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

