SADA Bolsters Relationship With Google Cloud; Sets Goal to Drive Customers to $2.5B in Google Cloud Consumption

Expanded Partnership, Worth 5x Previous Goal, to Power Digital Transformation Efforts for Global Expansion and More Market-Leading Services

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud partner, today announced a new three-year continuation of its relationship with Google Cloud—with the goal to drive customers to $2.5B in Google Cloud consumption. With this new goal, SADA will roll out additional offerings and services that build upon Google Cloud solutions and capabilities. The expanded relationship comes in response to increased demand from global brands and SaaS organizations that are making cloud an integral part of their digital transformation plans, migrating to and transforming with Google Cloud.

“Google Cloud is the path to digital transformation. The SADA and Google Cloud combination is an impactful one—and our goal for customers is to help them grow and scale while boosting innovation within their organizations,” said Tony Safoian , CEO & President of SADA. “The extended partnership will help propel our Google Cloud business to accelerate. We’re excited to drive our business forward, together with Google Cloud.”

The SADA-Google Cloud relationship, initially launched in 2006, drives adoption of Google Cloud’s platform and technologies through SADA’s expertise as a Managed Services Provider (MSP). In 2020, SADA announced a $500M multi-year goal to drive the continued adoption of Google Cloud’s platform and technologies. Following its 2021 acquisition of ByteWave (now SADA India) and the opening of a Global Delivery Center in Armenia , SADA has set the stage for additional expansion into Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Organizations are looking to completely transform their businesses with the cloud, from bringing mission-critical workloads into a cloud environment, to powering hybrid work, to launching entirely new digital businesses,” said Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud. “Since going ‘all in’ on Google Cloud, the team at SADA has helped organizations across industries and markets transform in each of these areas and more. This announcement represents a commitment from SADA and Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation even further.”

SADA has also added and updated its current product and services portfolio. Launched in Jan. 2022, SADA POWER is a new services product line that combines Google Cloud’s technology and SADA expertise to deliver valuable cloud services and solutions in a consistent, scaled manner.

In 2021, SADA launched the SaaS Alliance Program , which allows Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies to accelerate their growth and maximize the value of Google Cloud, and the company has seen 350% growth in its first year. The SaaS Alliance Program simplifies the tasks associated with raising awareness, finding sales leads, closing deals, scaling, and innovating in the highly saturated SaaS market, making them more cost-effective while amplifying sales and marketing efforts through SADA’s established channels. The program has been recognized as a value driver for Independent Software Vendors.

Adding technical and strategic talent across sales, verticals, and professional services is critical to SADA’s continued success. SADA recently named Peter FitzGibbon as Vice President of its professional services organization to drive growth and maturity aligned with Google’s strategic solution pillars. Its ProServ business is intentionally organized by specific competency areas and its core offerings include infrastructure modernization, application development, security, and data and analytics.

SADA is a Google Cloud partner across the entire portfolio of products and has been named Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019, and 2020. To learn more about SADA and Google Cloud, visit SADA.com.

Resources

Learn more about SADA’s services

Follow SADA on LinkedIn and Twitter

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2022 Inc. list of America’s Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .