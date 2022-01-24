Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares – March 2022

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,527,121,390 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie – 75008 Paris – France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date  

Total number of
issued shares

 

Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares) 		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
March 31, 2022 1,263,652,104 1,405,063,509 1,420,057,193

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

