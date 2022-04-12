Schneider Electric Named to Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies List for 2022

The company ranks #4 in the Consumer Electronics category for innovations in home and building energy management

This year’s list honors businesses making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole, thriving in today’s ever-changing world

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Schneider Electric has earned the standing of number four in the Consumer Electronics category for developing innovations that allow homeowners to actively manage their energy use.

Schneider Electric is recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies and a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation across homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, bridging progress and sustainability around the world with a mission to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources.

“With sustainability at our core, we are helping customers move to a more electric and digital world to increase energy efficiency, reduce costs and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Abigail Gabriel, Chief Marketing Officer North America, Schneider Electric. “We’re honored that Fast Company has recognized our innovative solutions that allow homeowners to better understand their energy use and empower them to make positive changes for their homes and the environment.”

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

Innovative strides in the Consumer Electronics space

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies award recognizes Schneider Electric’s latest innovations in the home energy management space, which work together to create a grid-to-plug solution that gives homeowners unprecedented control over their home energy use. These innovations include:

The Square D™ Energy Center: Emblematic of Schneider Electric’s goal to make the world a more sustainable place, the Square D™ Energy Center is an industry-first product that completely revamps the traditional electric panel—a household mainstay that hadn’t seen a major design update in decades. By bringing together a smart thermostat, smart meter, backup generator and solar inverter with an AI-driven energy management system, the Energy Center allows homeowners to add solar, EV charging, batteries and generators to their homes with a single device.

Schneider Electric designed the Wiser Energy System to put energy insights in the palms of homeowners' hands. From accidentally leaving the fridge door open to understanding whether an HVAC system is operating inefficiently or in need of a tune-up, homeowners now have real-time insight into the functionality of their appliances with this technology.

Schneider Electric designed the Wiser Energy System to put energy insights in the palms of homeowners’ hands. From accidentally leaving the fridge door open to understanding whether an HVAC system is operating inefficiently or in need of a tune-up, homeowners now have real-time insight into the functionality of their appliances with this technology. EcoStruxure Building Advisor: EcoStruxure Building Advisor allows customers to take control of their energy consumption and avoid unnecessary use of energy. Its solutions include the ability to reduce energy consumption through constant assessment of systems and asset performance with clear diagnostics of how to improve, to resolve indoor air quality issues based on recognized guidelines, and to extend the lifetime of equipment through targeted maintenance using the building’s management system.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

To view the full list, please visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/90724374/most-innovative-companies-consumer-electronics-2022.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

