Science 37 to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 9, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 467-7754 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9366 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 1388417. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Science 37 website at https://investors.science37.com/.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

