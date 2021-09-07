SCYNEXIS Secures Additional Commercial Insurance Formulary Coverage for BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), Providing Access to an Estimated 93 Million Commercially-Insured Lives

Advanced first-in-class, one-day oral antifungal treatment, BREXAFEMME is now covered for approximately 55 percent of commercially-insured U.S. patients

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced that BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) has achieved additional significant listings on national and regional formularies during the first quarter of 2022, expanding total coverage to more than 93 million commercially-insured lives, an estimated 55 percent, according to the MMIT insurance coverage tracking database.

“We are extremely pleased to see increasing numbers of insurance providers and large pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) responding to the high unmet need for our innovative treatment for vaginal yeast infections,” said Christine Coyne, Chief Commercial Officer of SCYNEXIS. “BREXAFEMME is a pioneering first-in-class therapy that can kill the yeast and cure the infection, which is particularly important to patients with stubborn cases not responding to existing azole therapies. Because of these key attributes, we expect to see insurance coverage continue to ramp up throughout the year and anticipate increased prescription volumes. We are thrilled by our progress to date as we work to achieve broad coverage to ensure all women have access to our groundbreaking product.”

Yeast infections are the second most common cause of vaginitis. An estimated 70-75% of women worldwide will have at least one episode of VVC in their lifetime, and 40-50% of those will experience multiple episodes.1 Evidence suggests that broad and frequent use of azoles may be contributing to an increase in non-albicans Candida and fluconazole-resistant Candida species.2

About BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets)

BREXAFEMME is a novel oral antifungal approved for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection. Its mechanism of action, glucan synthase inhibition, is fungicidal against Candida species, meaning it kills fungal cells.3 BREXAFEMME was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. The approval was supported by positive results from two Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center studies (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306), in which oral ibrexafungerp demonstrated efficacy and a favorable tolerability profile in women with VVC. BREXAFEMME represents the first approved drug in a new antifungal class in over 20 years and is the first and only treatment for vaginal yeast infections which is both oral and non-azole.

INDICATION

BREXAFEMME is a triterpenoid antifungal indicated for the treatment of adult and postmenarchal pediatric females with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC).

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

The recommended dosage of BREXAFEMME is 300 mg (two tablets of 150 mg) twice a day for one day, for a total treatment dosage of 600 mg. BREXAFEMME may be taken with or without food.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BREXAFEMME is contraindicated during pregnancy and in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to ibrexafungerp

BREXAFEMME administration during pregnancy may cause fetal harm based on animal studies. Prior to initiating treatment, verify pregnancy status in females of reproductive potential and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment

When administering BREXAFEMME with strong CYP3A inhibitors, the dose of BREXAFEMME should be reduced to 150 mg twice a day for one day. Administration of BREXAFEMME with strong CYP3A inducers should be avoided

Most common adverse reactions observed in clinical trials (incidence ≥2%) were diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, and vomiting

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact SCYNEXIS, Inc. at 1-888-982-SCYX (1-888-982-7299) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, visit www.brexafemme.com. Please click here for Prescribing Information.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

