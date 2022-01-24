SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming April Women’s Health Medical Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced participation in three women’s health conferences in April.

“As the creator of the first oral treatment for vaginal yeast infection approved in the Unites States in more than 20 years, our scientific teams are extremely proud to be at the forefront of research and development for new groundbreaking treatments in the underserved area of women’s health,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, “We look forward to having an opportunity during these meetings to join medical colleagues from around the country to discuss and learn details about important advancements in the field.”

Conferences:

American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOOG) 89th Annual Conference

Theme: Moving Forward – Debates and Directions in Women’s Health

Date: April 3-8, 2022

Location: San Antonio

National Black Nurse Practitioner Association (NBNPA) 3rd Annual Educational Conference

Theme: Diversity and Inclusion in Healthcare – Its Impact on Patient Care

Date: April 29-30, 2022

Location: Houston

Ms. Medicine Women’s Health Matters Conference

Theme: What’s New in 2022 – CME Event

Date: April 28-30, 2022

Location: Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

About BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets)

BREXAFEMME is a novel oral antifungal approved for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection. Its mechanism of action, glucan synthase inhibition, is fungicidal against Candida species, meaning it kills fungal cells. The New Drug Application (NDA) for BREXAFEMME was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. The NDA was supported by positive results from two Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center studies (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306), in which oral ibrexafungerp demonstrated efficacy and a favorable tolerability profile in women with VVC. BREXAFEMME represents the first approved drug in a new antifungal class in over 20 years and is the first and only treatment for vaginal yeast infections which is both oral and non-azole.

INDICATION

BREXAFEMME is a triterpenoid antifungal indicated for the treatment of adult and postmenarchal pediatric females with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC).

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

The recommended dosage of BREXAFEMME is 300 mg (two tablets of 150 mg) twice a day for one day, for a total treatment dosage of 600 mg. BREXAFEMME may be taken with or without food.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BREXAFEMME is contraindicated during pregnancy and in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to ibrexafungerp

BREXAFEMME administration during pregnancy may cause fetal harm based on animal studies. Prior to initiating treatment, verify pregnancy status in females of reproductive potential and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment

When administering BREXAFEMME with strong CYP3A inhibitors, the dose of BREXAFEMME should be reduced to 150 mg twice a day for one day. Administration of BREXAFEMME with strong CYP3A inducers should be avoided

Most common adverse reactions observed in clinical trials (incidence ≥2%) were diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, and vomiting

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact SCYNEXIS, Inc. at 1-888-982-SCYX (1-888-982-7299) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, visit www.brexafemme.com. Please click here for Prescribing Information.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

