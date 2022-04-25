SCYNEXIS to Present Positive Interim Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 32nd Annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) Being Held April 23-26 in Lisbon, Portugal

Data from studies evaluating ibrexafungerp in serious fungal infections will be presented

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of interim data from its ongoing Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies, as well as multiple posters regarding studies of ibrexafungerp at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23-26, 2022.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to share our most recent research analyses and hear updates from our colleagues regarding efforts by the global scientific community to treat serious infectious diseases,” said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SCYNEXIS. “There are multiple exciting presentations and posters for this year’s meeting, and we are very excited to be attending in person again for the first time in two years.”

Oral Presentation:

Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes by Fungal Disease in Patients from Fourth Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI)

2-Hour Oral Session 22. Emerging clinical data and interventional studies

Presentation: O4797

Date: April 25, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/4:30 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Martin Hoenigl, M.D., (Graz, Austria)

Poster Presentations:

Title: The FURI Study: Patient Outcomes After Treatment with Oral Ibrexafungerp Based on Prior Antifungal Therapy and Patient Enrollment Criteria

Poster Session 043: 6c. Antifungal drugs & treatment (incl clinical trials)

Poster: P1550

Presenter: Oliver Cornely, M.D. (Cologne, Germany)

Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes in Patients with Invasive Candidiasis and Candidemia from the FURI and CARES Studies

Poster Session: 043: 6c. Antifungal drugs & treatment (incl clinical trials)

Poster: P1562

Presenter: Oliver Cornely, M.D. (Cologne, Germany)

Title: Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in the Treatment of 18 Patients with Candida auris Infections from the CARES Study

Poster Session: 043: 6c. Antifungal drugs & treatment (incl clinical trials)

Poster: L0246

Presenter: R.S. Siebert (Pretoria, South Africa)

Investigator-Initiated Studies with Ibrexafungerp

Title: Efficacy assessment of ibrexafungerp in the neutropenic mouse model of pulmonary

mucormycosis

Poster Session 037: 5c. New or repurposed antibacterial agents: clinical trials

Poster: L0196

Presenter: Ashraf Ibrahim (Torrance, Calif., United States)

Title: Antifungal resistance in Candida spp. isolates from blood and abdominal cavity samples in Madrid (CANDIMAD survey): activity of old antifungal drugs along with ibrexafungerp

Oral Flash Session #238: Epidemiology of antifungals resistance and susceptibility to new antifungal drugs

Presentation: O1000

Presenter: Jesús Vicente Guinea Ortega (Madrid, Spain)

Title: Presence of C. parapsilosis Fluconazole-Resistant Endemic Clonally-Related Genotypes Causing Invasive Candidiasis at a Hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Oral Flash Session #238: Epidemiology of antifungals resistance and susceptibility to new antifungal drugs

Presentation: O1004

Presenter: Jesús Vicente Guinea Ortega (Madrid, Spain)

Title: ΔF659 and F659S Mutations at the HS1 of FKS2 Gene Correlate with High Ibrexafungerp MICs Against Candida glabrata

Poster Session 044: 6d. Antifungal resistance & susceptibility testing (incl surveillance)

Poster: P1600

Presenter: A. Mesquida (Madrid, Spain)

Title: CANDIMAD Study: Evidence of a Fluconazole-resistant C. parapsilosis Clone Spreading Across Hospitals Located in Madrid, Spain

Poster Session 044: 6d. Antifungal resistance & susceptibility testing (incl surveillance)

Poster: P1596

Presenter: J. Diaz-Garcia (Madrid, Spain)

This year, ECCMID is being held in person and virtually. For more information, see the ECCMID website here.

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. Ibrexafungerp is in late-stage development for multiple indications, including life-threatening fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species in hospitalized patients. It has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) on June 1, 2021. The FDA also granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the IV and oral formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia) and invasive aspergillosis (IA) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted ibrexafungerp Orphan Medicinal Product designation for the indication of IC. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, clinical investigation and development of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

