Securiti to Present at IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022

Case Study Session on Data-centric Approach to Privacy Management will Feature Best Practices from Chief Legal, Privacy Officer of QuinStreet

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCPA—Securiti, the leader in multicloud data privacy, protection and governance, today announced it will present a case study session on Embracing a Data-Centric approach to Privacy Management with customer QuinStreet at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit 2022 on April 13.

WHO: Marty Collins, Chief Legal & Privacy Officer, QuinStreet Rehan Jalil, CEO, Securiti WHAT: As organizations strive to meet their obligations across a myriad of privacy regulations, they must transform their privacy management programs to keep pace. While most companies started with spreadsheets and some have evolved to survey driven web tools, privacy leaders recognize these approaches provide limited accuracy and efficiency. What’s needed is a modern, real-time model that can automate a range of privacy tasks. This session will explore how QuinStreet has implemented a system that works across organizational silos to embrace a data-centric PrivacyOps approach that increases accuracy, mitigates risk, and reduces cost. Attendees will learn: – Best practices for harnessing a data-centric approach to privacy management – How to effectively work with various functional leaders, including CIO, CDO, CISO, and CMO, to operationalize privacy management – Real world lessons from QuinStreet and other organizations that have navigated the journey to automation WHEN: Wed., April 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time WHERE: Room 145, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC, 20001 HOW: For more information and registration details visit: https://iapp.org/conference/global-privacy-summit/schedule-and-program-gps22/. To arrange a conversation with Securiti CEO Rehan Jalil, contact Marc Gendron at [email protected].

About Securiti



Securiti is the leader in multicloud data protection, privacy and governance. Organizations globally rely on Securiti to secure and govern data systems, meet global privacy regulations and stay compliant. Securiti was winner of “Most Innovative Startup” at RSA Conference 2020, winner of “IAPP Privacy Innovation Award”, and named “Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch in 2021” by Forbes magazine. To learn more, please visit Securiti.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts

Media:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for Securiti



[email protected]

617-877-7480