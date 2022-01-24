SEH Computertechnik is the First Network Solution Provider to Offer Support for macOS® Monterey and M1 Architecture

The new version of UTN Manager runs natively without the need for emulation or kernel extension.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEH Computertechnik GmbH, a specialist in network solutions, has adapted its SEH UTN Manager software tool for use with the latest macOS, MontereyTM, and Apple®’s current processor generation, Apple silicon. SEH UTN Manager version 3.4.1 makes it possible to use and manage all SEH dongle and USB device servers, guaranteeing compatibility with all Macs.

SEH customers and users are invited to participate in an evaluation round to experience the performance of the new management tool firsthand beginning in Q2 2022.

Reconnecting Mac Users

The new SEH UTN Manager version addresses compatibility issues that SEH and Mac users have had for several years. In late 2020, Apple began the transition from Intel® to its own M1 Arm®-based silicon-on-chip (SoC) processors, as well as introduced its Monterey (version 12) operating system. Furthermore, Apple has increasingly restricted the use of kernel extensions since 2019 with macOS version CatalinaTM. Then, with Monterey’s release, they became basically obsolete at the low level where SEH intervenes Macs.

Jörg Hecke, Product Marketing Manager at SEH, explains, “With Apple’s switch to the new macOS version in conjunction with the increasingly widespread M1 chip-based Apple computers, we were faced with the task of creating a sensible, technologically mature solution for our customers without imposing any customizations, cryptic settings or restrictions on the security of their systems on the user.”

SEH delivered UTN Manager versions that run natively on current and Apple Arm-based architectures, with no emulation required through Apple RosettaTM 2.

SEH UTN Manager 3.4.1 enables dongles for Apple environments for:

iLOK TM (e.g., Avid ProTools ® )

(e.g., Avid ProTools ) eLicenser (e.g., Steinberg ® Tools)

Tools) Wibu Codemeter ®

Scanners

Printers

Mass storage devices

MFPs

SEH invites all interested Mac users who use SEH USB device servers, such as utnserver PRO, and USB dongle servers, such as dongleserver Pro, to participate in evaluating the new version of the tool. UTN Manager 3.4.1 will be available in the second quarter of 2022. At that time, users will be able to download the new version free of charge from the SEH website https://www.seh-technology.com/.

The currently available SEH UTN Manager version 3.3.5 supports the operating systems: Windows® 10, 11, Server 2012 R2, Server 2019, Server 2022, macOS (10.15 Catalina, 11 Big SurTM), and a range of Linux® distributions.

About SEH Computertechnik GmbH

SEH Computertechnik GmbH specializes in the production of professional network solutions. Core areas are network printing and the use of USB devices via the network. The network specialist’s 35 years of experience has led to an innovative and diverse product portfolio and guarantees customized solutions for individual requirements. Development and production take place at SEH’s headquarters in Bielefeld, East Westphalia. Worldwide marketing is carried out by the company’s own subsidiaries in the USA and Great Britain as well as an extensive partner and distributor network. SEH’s customer base includes companies, corporations, public authorities and institutions from a wide range of sectors.

About SEH Technology

SEH specializes in professional network solutions. The company’s core businesses are network printing and using USB devices via the network. 30 years of experience stand for an innovative and versatile product portfolio as well as for custom-tailored solutions that meet individual needs. All products are developed and produced at the company’s headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany. The U.S. and UK subsidiaries as well as an extensive network of partners, distributors, and resellers allow for worldwide distribution. SEH’s customers include companies, corporate groups, public authorities and institutions from various sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.seh-technology.com/

Contacts

Bernadette Wilson



Turchette Agency



(814) 636-3456



[email protected]