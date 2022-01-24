Senet and the Helium Network Expand Integration to Deliver LoRaWAN Connectivity and Managed Network Services Globally

Senet Provides Carrier Grade On-Ramp to the Global Helium Network

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and the Helium Network, the world’s largest decentralized wireless network, today announced an expansion of their roaming integration to include Helium-compatible Hotspots deployed globally. This global expansion follows a previously completed network integration for US customers and the delivery of integrated network mapping and planning tools designed to simplify the rollout of IoT solutions.

Available today, Senet’s Extended Coverage Services now include global LoRaWAN network connectivity delivered by more than 720,000 Helium-compatible hotspots in over 55,000 cities and 170 countries. The Helium Network broadens coverage in areas where Senet has already deployed carrier-grade networks and provides access to LoRaWAN network connectivity for enterprise and consumer-grade devices where Senet has not yet deployed carrier-grade services. As new hotspots are added to the global Helium Network, they will automatically contribute to Senet’s network coverage at no additional cost to customers.

The Carrier Grade On-Ramp for IoT Solution Providers

For solution providers deploying commercial applications at scale, Senet provides a carrier grade on-ramp to the Helium Network. Through a full suite of cloud-based services, solution providers partnered with Senet can onboard and operate their IoT devices using Helium-compatible hotspots while benefiting from Senet’s world-class managed network services and superior customer support, including:

Application management through an intuitive user portal or APIs

Simplified billing in US dollars

Secure device provisioning and onboarding

Network monitoring and management

Notifications and alerts for application and network health

Centralized device control and reporting

Customer-specific network mapping and system health tools

“Expanding Senet’s integration with the Helium Network is an example our combined interest in delivering LoRaWAN coverage at a global scale for the widest range of use cases,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “The growth of the Helium Network has been explosive and as solution deployments grow in scale, robust network and device management services are becoming increasingly important. Through our Extended Coverage and managed services on-ramp to the Helium Network, solution providers benefit from greater coverage and consistency in operational service which are vital to success.”

Network Planning and Coverage Visualization Tools

With this global network integration Senet has also enhanced its network planning and coverage visualization tools. Features unique to Senet’s integration with the Helium Network include:

Global and integrated display of Senet and the Helium Network’s public network coverage from a dynamically updated map

Interactive capabilities, including zip code search and zoom functionality, allowing users to view coverage available at any location

Through the click of a mouse, Senet customers can “drop a pin” on a network planning map resulting in the display of path quality to that location from the Senet network and the number of Helium-compatible gateways in proximity to that location

“Senet has been a trailblazer in innovating around LoRaWAN service delivery, and they continue to drive market adoption of low power wide area networks for large scale commercial applications,” said Scott Sigel, COO of the Helium Foundation. “With our expanded network integration and Senet’s managed services approach to onboarding and supporting solution providers, we look forward to entering more markets, faster and with more opportunity for scale.”

For network coverage details, view Senet’s network coverage map. For more information on Senet network planning and management tools, call +1 877-807-5755.

About Senet, Inc.



Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in the United States. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

