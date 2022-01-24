Sera Labs Inc. Products Now Available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Target.com

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sera Labs , a wholly subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), today announced its Seratopical Revolution skincare line will be sold at select Walmart Stores, as well as CVS, and Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Sera Labs also has garnered placement for its revolutionary oral thin film strip, Nutri-Strips™ on shelves at CVS and at Target.com. The Nutri-Strip technology is proprietary to Sera Labs and is the result of years of research and more than 25 patents by CURE Pharmaceutical.

Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs’ CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical’s Chief Strategic Officer, stated, “This is another fantastic branding and expansion achievement. Our goal is to differentiate our products by using advanced and proprietary technologies including unique high-tech delivery systems. Our formulations are derived from scientifically backed ingredients and marry problem-solving attributes with beautiful packaging that stands out on the shelf. In addition, the connection of our brand with one of the most respected and recognized actors in the world: Nicole Kidman – who serves as strategic partner and global brand ambassador – makes our company and brand a fierce competitor in the beauty and wellness industry.”

Seratopical Revolution combines nature and science into one clean and nourishing line of beauty products. The line’s P3P complex, developed by CURE Pharmaceutical, drives natural, clean, plant-based ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin by utilizing a proprietary tri-peptide delivery system. Unlike other companies that use alcohol as a delivery system, which is incredibly drying to the skin, Seratopical Revolution’s natural oil and surfactant delivery systems are highly efficacious and offer near immediate results.

Duitch continued, “We continue to build our successful brands via multiple marketing channels that create awareness and are return-on-investment driven. With shelf space and online access for both Seratopical Revolution and Nutri-Strips at the largest mass and drug retail stores in the country we have created a compelling opportunity to acquire new customers and drive sales at a faster pace.”

About Sera Labs

Sera Labs® is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD and clean plant-based products. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical ™, and SeraLabs™, Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness. Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers. The company also sells products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: Seratopicalrevolution.com , Seratopical.com, Seralabshealth.com and follow us on Instagram at @seratopical, as well as Twitter , and Facebook . Media contact: [email protected] .

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

