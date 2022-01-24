ShangBay Capital’s William Dai Named to GrowthCap’s 2022 Top 25 Healthcare Investors List

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShangBay Capital, a venture capital firm focused on investing in healthcare companies, is proud to announce that William Dai has been selected by GrowthCap for his contributions as one of the top investors in healthcare among an impressive list of awardees.

The list recognizes exceptional and talented investors who help advance technologies and innovations to improve patient outcomes and save lives. Awardees were selected based on investment experience and track record, industry impact and advancement, and contributions to portfolio companies’ growth and acceleration.

William Dai, Founding Managing Partner, leads ShangBay’s investment activity in healthcare, focusing on medtech investments. Since the founding of ShangBay Capital in 2015, William has led ShangBay to become a successful VC with 55 portfolio companies to date and multiple exits. William currently serves on the following company boards including SetPoint Medical, Aqua Medical, Emboline, Meditrina, Corinth, FemDx, Apostle, Laplace Interventional, YorLabs, and previously served on the boards of NeuroVasc (acq. in 2019) and Arrinex (acq. by Stryker in 2019).

Previously, William’s work experience spanned more than 20 years in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets in both Asia and the U.S. Prior to founding ShangBay Capital, he was the CFO of ShangPharma (NYSE: SHP), Nepstar Corporation (NYSE: NPD), Microport Scientific Corporation (HK: 00853), and Boston Scientific China. In these roles, William was responsible for the overall execution of business transactions to drive business success.

“ShangBay Capital is committed to backing entrepreneurs that are building solutions for today’s unmet clinical needs. During the pandemic, we’ve seen a tremendous need for disruptive healthcare solutions for people around the world. At ShangBay Capital, it is incredibly rewarding to support and partner with world class founders who are building game-changing medical technologies that help to improve patient outcomes and save lives,” said William Dai.

