Sharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces PX2201UL Professional Installation Projector

The PX2201UL’s larger screen and brighter image capabilities enhance presentations across organizations, providing an immersive viewing experience

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced the availability of the PX2201UL projector, the latest addition to its professional installation lineup. Ideal for 24/7 applications, the PX2201UL is suitable for rental and staging, corporate, higher education, house of worship, auditoriums, immersive museums, theme parks, theaters, arenas and more.

The PX2201UL offers customers a larger screen, brighter image and more captivating experience to ensure reliable operation and peace of mind. Producing 21,500 lumens of light and WUXGA native resolution, the PX2201UL offers high brightness delivered in a small, form factor. The RB laser light source produces a more expansive color palette than other projectors in this category, and its filter free 1-Chip DLP technology provides maximum detail at an affordable price.

“The size of this projector paired with its ability to produce brighter, more brilliant images allows users to move it more freely within the marketplace,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “In this case, higher brightness doesn’t mean a heavier unit and more power. The PX2201UL consumes up to 11% less power than its predecessor and saves investors on their bottom line.”

Advanced features include motorized optional lenses, horizontal and vertical lens shift, and built-in edge blending, stacking and geometric correction. The projector supports 360-degree roll free applications and boasts flexible placement options. Its robust connectivity offers inputs for multiple sources including HDBaseT, HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-D and 5BNC.

