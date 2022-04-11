Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held April 11-14, 2022.  

Presentation Details

Conference: 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst Gil Blum, Ph.D.
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Shattuck’s Chief Financial Officer
Date: April 11, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, with multiple ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.shattucklabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
[email protected]

