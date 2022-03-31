Signature Bank Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

Net Income for the 2022 First Quarter Increased $148.0 Million to a Record $338.5 Million, or $5.30 Diluted Earnings Per Share, Versus $190.5 Million, or $3.24 Diluted Earnings Per Share, Reported in the 2021 First Quarter. Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings for the 2022 First Quarter Were a Record $414.6 Million, an Increase of $141.8 Million, or 52.0 Percent, Compared with $272.8 Million for the 2021 First Quarter

Total Deposits in the First Quarter Grew $3.02 Billion, to $109.16 Billion, While Average Deposits Increased $5.28 Billion. Total Deposits for the Prior Twelve Months Have Grown $35.18 Billion, or 47.6 Percent

For the 2022 First Quarter, Loans Increased $1.54 Billion, or 2.4 Percent, to $66.40 Billion. Core Loans (Excluding Paycheck Protection Program Loans) for the Quarter Increased $1.90 Billion. Since the End of the 2021 First Quarter, Core Loans Have Increased 36.6 Percent, or $17.65 Billion

Total Securities in the First Quarter Grew a Record $4.09 Billion, to $26.24 Billion. Total Securities for the Prior Twelve Months Have Grown $13.01 Billion, or 98.3 Percent

For the 2022 First Quarter, Non-Accrual Loans Decreased $40.5 Million to $177.8 Million, or 0.27 Percent of Total Loans, at March 31, 2022, Versus $218.3 Million, or 0.34 Percent, at the End of the 2021 Fourth Quarter and $133.7 Million, or 0.26 Percent, at the End of the 2021 First Quarter

Net Interest Margin on a Tax-Equivalent Basis was 1.99 Percent, Compared With 1.91 Percent for the 2021 Fourth Quarter and 2.10 Percent for the 2021 First Quarter. Significant Excess Cash Balances From Continued Strong Deposit Flows Negatively Impacted Net Interest Margin by 36 Basis Points

Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based, and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 7.74 Percent, 10.49 Percent, 11.37 Percent, and 12.58 Percent, Respectively, at March 31, 2022. Signature Bank Remains Significantly Above FDIC “Well Capitalized” Standards. Tangible Common Equity Ratio was 6.12 Percent

During the 2022 First Quarter, the Bank Raised $731.7 Million in a Public Offering of Common Stock

The Bank Declared a Cash Dividend of $0.56 Per Share, Payable on or After May 13, 2022 to Common Shareholders of Record at the Close of Business on April 29, 2022. The Bank Also Declared a Cash Dividend of $12.50 Per Share Payable on or After June 30, 2022 to Preferred Shareholders of Record at the Close of Business on June 17, 2022

Since the End of the 2022 First Quarter, the Bank On-boarded One Private Client Banking Team in New York, Three Teams in Central California, and Two Teams in Reno, Nevada, Which Marks the Bank’s Entry into the State

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net income for the 2022 first quarter was $338.5 million, or $5.30 diluted earnings per share, versus $190.5 million, or $3.24 diluted earnings per share, for the 2021 first quarter. The increase in net income of $148.0 million for the 2022 first quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, fueled by strong average deposit, securities and loan growth, as well as a higher provision for credit losses booked in the first quarter of 2021, which was predominantly due to the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $414.6 million, representing an increase of $141.8 million, or 52.0 percent, compared with $272.8 million for the 2021 first quarter.

Net interest income for the 2022 first quarter rose $167.1 million, or 41.1 percent to $573.6 million, when compared with the first quarter of 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $121.85 billion at March 31, 2022, expanding $36.47 billion, or 42.7 percent, from $85.38 billion at March 31, 2021. Average assets for the 2022 first quarter reached $118.58 billion, an increase of $38.86 billion, or 48.7 percent, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Deposits for the 2022 first quarter increased $3.02 billion, or 2.8 percent, to $109.16 billion, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $2.36 billion. Non-interest bearing deposits now represent 42.8 percent of total deposits. Overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 47.6 percent, or $35.18 billion, when compared with deposits at March 31, 2021. Average deposits for the 2022 first quarter reached $105.87 billion, an increase of $5.28 billion when compared with the prior quarter.

“Signature Bank continues to prove its earnings power as we drive both profitability and efficiency at a rapid pace, while expanding the balance sheet and maintaining a robust risk management discipline. This is exhibited by the increase in net income of 77.7 percent year-over-year along with continued improvement in our efficiency ratio, both of which were propelled by a 38.4 percent revenue increase. We are just beginning to realize the benefits of our transformed, asset sensitive balance sheet. We expect this will further accelerate our revenue growth amid a higher rate environment. Additionally, we have remained patient and purposeful in the prudent deployment of excess cash by not chasing rate, which is proving to be advantageous,” explained Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

“Our successes to date stem from the business plan we created more than 20 years ago, which continues to thrive. The most critical component of our strategy has been selecting the right colleagues when attracting teams and cultivating new businesses. Since our founding, we consistently applied precision and exercised discipline in our approach and cherry-picked the very best bankers available in our marketplace. To this end, we already successfully on-boarded six teams since the end of the first quarter, and are seeing a robust pipeline for additional teams. Furthermore, we significantly enhanced our Signet offering with the introduction of wire API and look forward to the launching of a new commercial lending vertical that will soon follow,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “During this time of many rapid inflection points throughout our economy, from supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, interest rates and dramatic changes in regulatory policies to the Ukraine war, clients appreciate more than ever the trusted banker they have in Signature Bank. Signature Bank differentiates itself by allowing bankers to spend the time helping our clients better navigate these uncertain times. While no one welcomes such tumultuous times, when they do occur, our single-point-of-contact model truly shines for our clients.”

“Concurrently, we remain focused on helping clients with their pressing short-term matters and highly attentive to long-term changes in the financial service landscape. To this end, our expanded Signet™ capabilities permitting seamless wire transfer access demonstrates our nimbleness. The payment transfer market is constantly evolving, and we intend to continue to lead the way, just as we did when we were the first Bank to introduce a real-time blockchain-based payments platform,” Shay concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2022 first quarter was $573.6 million, up $167.1 million, or 41.1 percent, when compared with the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets of $117.45 billion for the 2022 first quarter represent an increase of $38.71 billion, or 49.2 percent, from the 2021 first quarter. Due to the current low interest rate environment, the yield on interest-earning assets for the 2022 first quarter fell 32 basis points to 2.22 percent, compared with the first quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 16 and 22 basis points, to 0.18 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2022 first quarter was 1.99 percent versus 2.10 percent reported in the 2021 first quarter and 1.91 percent in the 2021 fourth quarter. The 2022 first quarter net interest margin was negatively affected by 36 basis points due to significant excess cash balances driven by continued strong deposit growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $28.2 million, or 91.3 percent, versus the 2021 first quarter. The decrease in the Bank’s provision for credit losses for the 2022 first quarter was predominantly attributable to improved macroeconomic conditions compared with the same period last year.

Net charge-offs for the 2022 first quarter were $17.8 million, or 0.11 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $33.7 million, or 0.22 percent, for the 2021 fourth quarter and net charge-offs of $17.9 million, or 0.15 percent, for the 2021 first quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2022 first quarter was $34.4 million, up $1.7 million from $32.7 million reported in the first quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by a $5.8 million increase in fees and service charges, partially offset by a $4.0 million decrease in net gains on sales of securities and loans.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $193.4 million, an increase of $27.0 million, or 16.2 percent, versus $166.4 million reported in the 2021 first quarter. The increase was predominantly due to an increase of $21.0 million in salaries and benefits from the significant hiring of private client banking teams and operational support to meet the Bank’s growing needs.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 31.8 percent for the 2022 first quarter compared with 37.9 percent for the same period a year ago, and 32.3 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 included one-time tax benefits totaling $41.6 million, mostly related to the vesting of employee stock based compensation awards at a price significantly higher than the fair market value at the time of grant. These tax benefits lowered the Bank’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 to 17.8 percent compared with 21.2 percent for the same period a year ago, and 28.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, expanded $1.54 billion, or 2.4 percent, during the 2022 first quarter to $66.40 billion, versus $64.86 billion at December 31, 2021. Core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) increased $1.90 billion, or 3.0 percent, during the 2022 first quarter to $65.93 billion, versus $64.03 billion at December 31, 2021. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $65.10 billion in the 2022 first quarter, growing $4.60 billion, or 7.6 percent, from the 2021 fourth quarter and $15.74 billion, or 31.9 percent, from the first quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, non-accrual loans were $177.8 million, representing 0.27 percent of total loans and 0.15 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $218.3 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2021 and $133.7 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans was 0.69 percent, versus 0.73 percent at December 31, 2021 and 1.02 percent at March 31, 2021. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 259 percent for the 2022 first quarter versus 217 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 390 percent for the 2021 first quarter.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 7.74 percent, 10.49 percent, 11.37 percent, and 12.58 percent, respectively, as of March 31, 2022. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet. The Bank’s tangible common equity ratio remains strong at 6.12 percent. The Bank defines tangible common equity ratio as the ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets and calculates this ratio by dividing total consolidated common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets. During the quarter, the Bank raised $731.7 million in a public offering of common equity.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after May 13, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022. The Bank also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share payable on or after June 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. The Bank also paid a cash dividend of $12.50 per share to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

Conference Call

Signature Bank’s management will host a conference call to review results of the 2022 first quarter on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. All participants should dial 866-342-8591 and international callers should dial 203-518-9713 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID SBNYQ122.

To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s website at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” “Quarterly Results/Conference Calls” to access the link to the call.

An earnings slide presentation will be accessible through the web cast and available following the call on the Signature Bank’s website here.

To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-723-1517 or 402-220-2659 and enter conference ID SBNYQ122. The replay will be available from approximately 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, April 22, 2022.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 38 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers. The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing: Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services. Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet™ allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

Signature Bank placed 19th on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com/.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our expectations regarding future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams hires, new office openings, business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. Forward looking statements often include words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “goal,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment, (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which are having impacts on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made.

FINANCIAL TABLES ATTACHED

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans and leases $ 531,994 428,981 Loans held for sale 1,434 580 Securities available-for-sale 74,245 41,875 Securities held-to-maturity 18,815 12,962 Other investments 15,677 7,144 Total interest income 642,165 491,542 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 46,040 57,504 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 589 602 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 15,818 17,128 Subordinated debt 6,159 9,801 Total interest expense 68,606 85,035 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 573,559 406,507 Provision for credit losses 2,695 30,872 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 570,864 375,635 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges 22,690 16,930 Commissions 4,241 4,003 Net losses on sales of securities (816) — Net gains on sale of loans 3,842 7,061 Other income 4,447 4,707 Total non-interest income 34,404 32,701 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 127,021 106,051 Occupancy and equipment 12,030 11,773 Information technology 14,556 11,481 FDIC assessment fees 8,088 5,725 Professional fees 9,438 5,142 Other general and administrative 22,247 26,219 Total non-interest expense 193,380 166,391 Income before income taxes 411,888 241,945 Income tax expense 73,354 51,412 Net income $ 338,534 190,533 Preferred stock dividends 9,125 10,512 Net income available to common shareholders $ 329,409 180,021 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share – basic $ 5.34 3.27 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 5.30 3.24 Dividends per common share $ 0.56 0.56

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION March 31,

2022 December 31,



2021 (dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 26,220,547 29,547,574 Short-term investments 103,740 73,097 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,324,287 29,620,671 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $20,781,803 at March 31, 2022 and $17,398,906 at December 31, 2021); (zero allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 19,693,035 17,152,863 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $6,227,551 at March 31, 2022 and $4,944,777 at December 31, 2021); (allowance for credit losses $46 at March 31, 2022 and $56 at December 31, 2021) 6,550,691 4,998,281 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 158,916 166,697 Loans held for sale 703,008 386,765 Loans and leases 66,403,705 64,862,798 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (461,275 ) (474,389 ) Loans and leases, net 65,942,430 64,388,409 Premises and equipment, net 98,937 92,232 Operating lease right-of-use assets 232,195 225,988 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 337,611 306,827 Other assets 1,806,192 1,106,694 Total assets $ 121,847,302 118,445,427 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 46,723,546 44,363,215 Interest-bearing 62,431,559 61,769,579 Total deposits 109,155,105 106,132,794 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,449,517 2,639,245 Subordinated debt 570,575 570,228 Operating lease liabilities 260,818 254,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,088,126 857,882 Total liabilities 113,674,141 110,604,809 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized; 730,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 7 7 Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 63,200,942 shares issued and 63,065,118 outstanding at March 31, 2022; 60,729,674 shares issued and 60,631,944 outstanding at December 31, 2021 629 606 Additional paid-in capital 4,509,080 3,763,810 Retained earnings 4,592,691 4,298,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (929,246 ) (222,332 ) Total shareholders’ equity 8,173,161 7,840,618 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 121,847,302 118,445,427

SIGNATURE BANK FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share – basic $ 5.34 $ 4.38 $ 3.27 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 5.30 $ 4.34 $ 3.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 61,670 60,003 54,998 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 62,125 60,563 55,531 Book value per common share $ 118.37 $ 117.63 $ 102.69 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Return on average total assets 1.16 % 0.96 % 0.97 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity 17.44 % 14.76 % 13.02 % Efficiency ratio (1) 31.81 % 32.31 % 37.88 % Yield on interest-earning assets 2.21 % 2.15 % 2.53 % Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1)(2) 2.22 % 2.16 % 2.54 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.47 % Net interest margin 1.98 % 1.90 % 2.09 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3) 1.99 % 1.91 % 2.10 % (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for related calculation. (2) Based on the 21 percent U.S. federal statutory tax rate for the periods presented. The tax-equivalent basis is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. This ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the impact of tax-exempt assets on the Bank’s yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin. (3) See “Net Interest Margin Analysis” for related calculation. March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 CAPITAL RATIOS Tangible common equity (4) 6.12 % 6.02 % 6.92 % Tier 1 leverage (5) 7.74 % 7.27 % 8.82 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based (5) 10.49 % 9.60 % 10.92 % Tier 1 risk-based (5) 11.37 % 10.51 % 12.18 % Total risk-based (5) 12.58 % 11.76 % 14.41 % ASSET QUALITY Non-accrual loans $ 177,761 $ 218,295 $ 133,713 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (ACLLL) $ 461,275 $ 474,389 $ 521,761 ACLLL to non-accrual loans 259.49 % 217.32 % 390.21 % ACLLL to total loans 0.69 % 0.73 % 1.02 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.26 % Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.11 % 0.22 % 0.15 % (4) We define tangible common equity as the ratio of total tangible common equity to total tangible assets (the “TCE ratio”). Tangible common equity is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The TCE ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. In addition to tangible common equity, management uses other metrics, such as Tier 1 capital related ratios, to evaluate capital levels. (5) March 31, 2022 ratios are preliminary.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Brian Wyremski



Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Development



646-822-1479, [email protected]

Media Contact:



Susan Turkell Lewis, 646-822-1825,



[email protected]

Read full story here