Skill Integrity Council Announces Name Change to ‘FairP2P’

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2022) – The Skill Integrity Council has announced that effective April 11th, 2022, it will be renamed FairP2P. The name change comes to better reflect and accentuate the FairP2P’s organizational mandate and focus on the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment of the skill-based gaming industry. Reflecting on the decision to rebrand, FairP2P’s Executive Director, Hon. Bill Coley, commented: “I’m really happy with the name change to FairP2P because it more accurately describes the goals of our organization and our members.”

In recent months, FairP2P has been diligently working behind the scenes to bring aboard new members with essential functional and technological expertise and capabilities to collaborate in the development of its comprehensive self-regulatory framework. Until recently, P2P gaming has largely escaped the purview of regulators or been subsumed into the broader category of skill-based gaming. The governance framework being designed will equip industry stakeholders with tools for tackling major sector-specific challenges. Current initiatives are underway to create robust player protections, establish standards for game certification, formalize player dispute resolution protocols and mechanisms for self-regulation.

“Transitioning to a name that better reflects our role in the P2P ecosystem is the next step in our journey. We are looking forward to working with our partners and other stakeholders as we look to address important issues such as integrity, diversity and inclusion and promoting a safe gaming environment,” said FairP2P’s co-founder, strategic advisor and a former Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hon. Becky Harris.

About FairP2P

FairP2P was established in 2020 as a membership-based not-for-profit self-regulatory-organization focused on the oversight and governance of the monetized competitive P2P skill-based gameplay sector.

FairP2P’s multi-tier membership is designed to attract and include stakeholders from each segment of the P2P ecosystem. FairP2P aims to influence the esports and gaming industry by applying the in-house expertise, skills, and partnerships to build a self-regulatory industry framework that will enable fair and transparent matchmaking, skill-based game certifications, player authentication standards, necessary consumer protections and more.

Website: https://www.fairp2p.org

For more information please contact:

FairP2P

Leon Martynenko

Operations and Membership, Manager

E-mail: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120063