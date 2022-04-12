SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Files Registration Statement to Pursue Underwritten Public Offering in Conjunction With the Intended Listing of Its Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”), an internally-managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self storage facilities in the United States and Canada, today filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2022, relating to a proposed underwritten public offering in conjunction with the listing of its common stock on a national securities exchange. SmartStop intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SMST.”

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be contemplated or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: [email protected]); Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to [email protected]; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, by telephone at 1.800.859.1783 or by fax at 1-216-689-0845; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 420 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of April 22, 2022, SmartStop has an owned and managed portfolio of 165 properties in 20 states and Ontario, Canada and comprising approximately 112,000 units and 12.8 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 19 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 16,200 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet.

