Smyth, Stapleton & Co selects Zylpha for document bundling

Irish law firm, Smyth, Stapleton & Co Solicitors has selected Zylpha’s electronic document bundling platform to assist the team with producing secure document bundles and electronic Court bundles.

Zylpha, the electronic document bundling software and case management system integration specialist, will integrate with the firm’s LEAP case management system, ensuring a seamless connection between the two systems.

Zylpha’s electronic bundling platform is designed to produce court compliant bundles in a matter of minutes. It is used by law firms and legal teams of all sizes who want to significantly reduce their consumption of stationery, photocopying, storage, and the time taken to produce document bundles (compared to traditional manual methods).

General Practice Solicitor, Verona Smyth of Smyth, Stapleton & Co Solicitors said:

“It was Zylpha’s integration with LEAP that made them the obvious choice for us. We are now producing bundles in a fraction of the time it took previously, making it a big hit with everyone in the firm. Productivity levels are up, and there’s more time for us to spend with our clients. It’s a win, win for me. I just wish we had made the move sooner.”

David Chapman – Head of Sales & Marketing of Zylpha comments:

“Smyth, Stapleton & Co have an excellent track record in providing legal advice at a consistently high level, with a focus on achieving optimum client care. We are delighted they have chosen the Zylpha bundling platform to help them produce electronic bundles in a quick and efficient manner.”

Zylpha helps customers produce electronic bundles and briefs in a quick and timely manner through the use of easy to use and intuitive software. The technology is available through integrations with leading legal systems including Visualfiles, LEAP, iManage, Peppermint and NetDocuments.

