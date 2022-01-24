SoftBank Corp. Selects Aryaka for its International SD-WAN Service, SD-CORE(aryaka)

Aryaka’s SD-WAN and SASE Technology Provides SoftBank Corp. with High-Speed Data Communications, Enabling a Flexible and Highly Secure Network That Meets Overseas Customer Needs

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434, “SoftBank”) has selected Aryaka’s technology for its international SD-WAN Service, SD-CORE(aryaka). The company will provide a flexible and highly secure network that will enable SoftBank to offer its customers the high-speed and stable data communications they demand.

SoftBank is also tapping into Aryaka’s new FlexCore™, a global L3 private core that can supplement its best-in-class global L2 private core, both of which are interconnected to the company’s nearly 40 high-performance points of presence (POPs) that are strategically located around the world. This allows SoftBank to map customer sites to the private core of their choice whether it’s based on performance or cost considerations or on the criticality of sites and applications. The company appreciates Aryaka’s hybrid enterprise and cloud-friendly alignment that’s able to map where enterprises are going with their traffic, connectivity, applications, and investment.

In addition to a portal site that can centrally manage devices and networks, SoftBank will provide its customers with one-stop support for maintenance and operation after installation. Furthermore, SoftBank users will be able to build a more secure network as it can be linked with numerous cloud-based security services, including those provided by other security companies.

Key Features of SD-CORE (aryaka) from SoftBank

High-speed and stable communication: Aryaka’s software-defined (SD) technology realizes high-speed and stable communication even in long-distance communication between Japan, Europe, and the United States

Centralized management of equipment and networks: SoftBank and Aryaka make centralized management possible by visualizing the communication status and setting information of routers and core networks installed in the customer’s office from the dedicated portal

Remote access: By installing dedicated software on a PC or smartphone, customers can access the network from anywhere, such as at home or outdoors

One-stop service for maintenance and operation support: SoftBank and Aryaka’s post-installation maintenance and operation services and various support windows are provided 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Japanese and English

Cooperation with cloud-based security services: Customers can build a secure access service edge (SASE) environment on a global scale by linking with various cloud-type security services

“SoftBank truly stands above the pack in the world of telecommunications,” said Hugo Vliegen, SVP of product management at Aryaka. “SoftBank’s selection of our SD-WAN and SASE technology is a great real-world example of how our flexible platform can be easily adopted by service providers around the world looking to cost-effectively enhance and expand their global customer base. We’re pleased to welcome SoftBank into the Aryaka family.”

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.

About SoftBank Corp.

Guided by the SoftBank Group’s corporate philosophy, “Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone,” SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) provides telecommunications services and combines them with advanced technologies to develop and operate new businesses in Japan and globally. In the year ended March 2021, SoftBank Corp. registered 5.2 trillion yen of revenue, 970.8 billion of operating income, and had 335 group companies (255 subsidiaries and 80 affiliates), both in Japan and abroad. SoftBank Corp. has 56 million mobile and broadband subscribers in Japan, and through its group companies Yahoo Corporation, PayPay Corporation and LINE Corporation, 80 million online media users, 45 million smartphone payment users and 88 million communication app users, respectively (as of February 3, 2022). With this strong business foundation and compelling number of customer touchpoints, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its “Beyond Carrier” growth strategy while further growing its telecom business. Also, by fully harnessing the power of 5G, AI, IoT, Digital Twin, Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications, and other key technologies, SoftBank Corp. aims to realize the “Implementation of Digitalization into Society.” In recognition of its ESG initiatives, SoftBank Corp. was selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, FTSE4Good, 2022 Constituent MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index and other leading global ESG investments indices. To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/

