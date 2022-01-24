SOLIS Partners with Luna PR, Award-Winning Public Relations and Marketing Agency

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2022) – SOLIS is excited to announce its newest partnership with Luna PR, an award-winning public relations and marketing agency. Together, the two will create a systematic and strategic approach to build community and global awareness as SOLIS continues its emergence as a revolutionary entry into the entertainment industry. Both companies will combine their resources and expertise to develop SOLIS’s presence as an additive Web 3.0 ecosystem, further strengthening deeper relationships between talent and their communities.

SOLIS at its core is a revolutionary solution to create innovative new models that advance engagement between creators, talent, audiences and brands, while allowing the creation and monetization of content designed to entertain and impact a global audience.

There are three divisions within the SOLIS ecosystem: HMBL House focuses on television and live streaming, SOLIS Labs handles the DeFi + NFT marketplace and SOLIS Studios develops, procures and manages feature film investments with established and successful Hollywood production houses.

Powered by Polygon and Ethereum, SOLIS utilizes NFTs and decentralized finance, along with Web 3.0 technologies to manage these intricate systems.

About SOLIS

Cohesively interconnecting the three pillars to SOLIS’ ecosystem, HMBL House is an epicenter for impact driven live broadcast content established in Los Angeles, SOLIS Studios is a feature film production studio that uses the power of blockchain to power a whole new era of Hollywood, and SOLIS Labs develops and utilizes decentralized tools to connect communities with the creators and content they love the most.

To learn more on SOLIS, visit the website, Twitter, Medium and Discord.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017 and quickly became a multi-award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations firm. The firm, based in Dubai, is a full-stack digital marketing agency with clients across five continents. With the collaboration of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To know more about Luna PR, visit their Website, Twitter, & Instagram.

For more information on Luna PR, visit the website, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

