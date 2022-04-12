SoLVBL Solutions Enters into UX/UI Product Design Agreement with KRFTWRK Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2022) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company“), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a product design agreement with KRFTWRK Inc. (“KRFTWRK“), a Toronto, Ontario based leading product design and digital marketing company, to collaborate in developing unique user experiences and user interfaces for SoLVBL’s cybersecurity and data authentication products.

With the recent hiring of key technical people and the appointment of Jim Slinowsky as the head of product development, SoLVBL plans to rapidly role out new cybersecurity and data authentication products in 2022. KRFTWRK’s collaboration in product design, including developing unique user experience, wire-framing and high-fidelity design protypes will allow SoLVBL to ensure new cybersecurity products are developed and delivered on-time and at the quality level our customers expect.

“We are very excited to be working with KRFTWRK to develop exciting new data authentication and cybersecurity products for our institutional and corporate clients,” said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL. “SoLVBL is at the forefront of the rapidly changing data authentication and cybersecurity landscape, and KRFTWRK looks forward to partnering with SoLVBL as they obtain a leadership position in this space,” said Justin Wood, founder and CEO of KRFTWRK.

You can authenticate your data before use by Q by SoLVBL™. Q by SoLVBL™ allows you to create Trust, Fast.

If you have data worth forging, it’s worth protecting with Q by SoLVBL™.

About KRFTWRK Inc.

KRFTWRK is a Toronto-based digital design and marketing company dedicated to driving change. The Company does this through rapid prototyping, and growth marketing tactics. The Company specializes in Digital Marketing, Website Design, UI, UX, Growth Hacking, Product Design, Growth Marketing, Design Sprints, and User Interface Design.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120290