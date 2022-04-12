SoLVBL Solutions Signs Referral Agreement with Jet Digital

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company“), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mutual referral agreement with Jet Digital Inc. (“Jet Digital“), a Vancouver, British Columbia company.

Through this agreement SoLVBL commits to refer clients to Jet Digital for the sale of their JetStream data transfer software. Jet Digital commits to refer clients to SoLVBL for the sale and license their Q by SoLVBLTM data validation and cybersecurity products.

SoLVBL plans to rapidly role out new cybersecurity and data authentication products in 2022, and SoLVBL’s collaboration with Jet Digital ensures that all its new cybersecurity products are able to reach a wider customer-base in North America and Europe. Jet Digital plans to aggressively market its JetStream proprietary data transfer software in North America, Europe and Asia, and its collaboration with SoLVBL will allow JetStream to reach a much wider audience in North America.

“SoLVBL constantly strives to be a market-leader, developing and integrating the latest features and advancements in cybersecurity and data authentication for its clients in the financial services, digital payments, digital evidence management system for law enforcement and the health care sector for their digital medical records systems,” stated Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL. “Through our partnership with Jet Digital, we are excited to now offer our cybersecurity and data authentication platform to JetStream’s clients and partners, increasing our market opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a market-leader like SoLVBL. Through this partnership, we will be able to sell our state-of-the-art data transfer software, JetStream to SoLVBL’s partners and clients,” stated Mike Devine, President of Jet Digital. “The partnership will allow us to drive reciprocal revenue through the sale of both companies’ cutting-edge technologies.”

You can authenticate your data before use by Q by SoLVBLTM. Q by SoLVBLTM allows you to create Trust, Fast.

If you have data worth forging, it’s worth protecting with Q by SoLVBLTM.

About Jet Digital Inc.

Jet Digital is a Vancouver-based technology company. Jet Digital provides a better way to move files fast. Learning from experience in converting Hollywood blockbusters to 3D, Jet Digital understands the importance of moving data quickly and securely to collaborators around the world. Jet Digital developed JetStream when other products couldn’t meet its needs for a simplified yet powerful high-speed file transfer solution.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120866