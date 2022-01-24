SpaceY 2025 Announces New Game Model and Business Strategy

Silicon Valley, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 1, 2022) – SpaceY 2025, a blockchain-based gaming universe, has announced via its management a new shift in its gaming model and business strategy. The game, which had initially launched as a play-to-earn (P2E) offering, will be restructured to focus more on, and lead the development of the Gamefi 2.0 sector.

As Toni Xu, CPO of SpaceY 2025 explains, the recent market conditions have necessitated a shift in the blockchain gaming sector and SpaceY is responding to this. The company has recently signed up with a studio in China to help with this restructuring and also to make SpaceY more enjoyable as a game.

The current blockchain gaming space is primed to welcome more ‘traditional’ gamers and so is SpaceY as a project. Some of the changes to be made include polishing SpaceY’s UI and UX systems, introducing leaderboards and seasons, and creating blind boxes and spaces.

SpaceY has also made announcements regarding its new economics model. For each season, the payouts will be broken down into 40% allocated to growth, 40% allocated to the team, and the last 20% for monetization.

On SpaceY’s metaspace platform, users will be able to have identity avatars and wallets for various currencies. The avatars in question will be collectable NFTs that work with SpaceY’s blockchain-based theme. Given that SpaceY is set on Mars in the future, there is also the opportunity to collect digital property within the game.

The rules that will govern the SpaceY ecosystem will also be overhauled. Given the fact that non-blockchain users are expected to join the space at some point, the rules will be made to ensure a smooth transition as well as fairness for all.

All these changes are leading up to SpaceY’s second game launch expected in June 2022. As per the current roadmap, there will also be a MetaSpace design and soft launch in the same month and a DAO and SpaceStation launch in August 2022.

Other plans for the ecosystem include creating a new Gamefi/Web3.0 Platform in the next year. The bigger goal of this is to provide an API/SDK for helping smaller studios. The benefit for them is that they can convert their existing games to Gamefi without having to create the technology from scratch.

The long-term goal of this is to help the ecosystem become a wider Mars metaverse that everyone can use and that can continue to grow.

More announcements will be made as each milestone is approached.

About SpaceY 2025

SpaceY 2025 is a 3DA NFT tower defense game based on blockchain technology that is working to bring the magic of gaming to the blockchain space while making it accessible to all. Based on a parallel future where the survival of humanity rests on a mission to Mars, players with premium tickets may board the first mission. Combining RPG and defense, SpaceY prides itself on being timely and futuristic at the same time.

Its native token, SPAY, also works as a governance token and allows its holders to have DAO voting rights and have a say in the future of the ecosystem. SPAY also lets users purchase NFTs within the SpaceY universe.

