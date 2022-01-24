Spectrum Labs Presents Safety Matters Summit to Examine Corporate Trust in the Metaverse Era

Two-day virtual event brings together leading brands and user and brand safety leaders from Mastercard, Riot Games, ABInbev, Twitter, Roblox, TikTok and more

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectrum Labs, a leading AI-based Trust & Safety platform, will be introducing a first-of-its-kind brand and user safety conference, Safety Matters Summit, aimed to architect a more equitable and safer metaverse by elevating Trust & Safety in the corporate conversation.





Commencing on May 18, the two-day event will welcome leaders from a variety of industries, including gaming, dating, social media, financial services, CPG, marketplace, e-learning, and online media to discuss how brand and user safety come together to establish community health and build brand trust at a time when it is rapidly eroding.

“Trust is the new digital transformation. And digital safety constitutes a core pillar of building trust,” said Tiffany Xingyu Wang, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Spectrum Labs. “Our society has to shape the conversation around brand and user safety here and now as we are building web3 from the ground up. This is why Spectrum Labs is launching the Safety Matters Summit and assembling senior leaders across brands and platforms to work in concert for a safer and more equitable digital future.”

Speakers include:

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard

Marcel Marcondes, Global President, Beyond Beer Co. at Anheuser-Busch InBev

Maryam Banikarim, Head of Marketing, Global and Community at Nextdoor

Weszt Hart, Head of Player Dynamics at Riot Games

Tami Bhaumik, Vice President of Civility & Partnerships at Roblox

Dave Byrne, Global Head of Brand Safety & Industry Relations at TikTok

Caitlin Rush, Head of Global Brand Safety Strategy at Twitter

Dave Brown, SVP Trust & Safety at The Meet Group

Lisa Shalett, Co-Founder at Extraordinary Women on Boards

Panelists will be representative of a variety of companies and industries, such as Amazon, Discord, Fandom, Grindr, Wildlife Studios and more.

Brand Safety Day | May 18

Day one of the event will focus on brand safety. Moving further into 2022 and beyond, brands will be challenged to manage the opportunity and risk inherent in the metaverse. Much like the original internet and the social web created a platform of huge growth for businesses that leveraged them, brands have an opportunity now to instill trust and safety in the framework of their metaverse plans to avoid the pitfalls of the social web.

The day will feature commentary from marketers at industry-leading consumer brands to discuss the role of the CMO in the metaverse, the development of a brand safety strategy and the responsibility of brands to deliver user safety.

“As marketers, protecting the brand must be our top priority – it is our most sacred asset,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Mastercard and keynote speaker. “Our industry is faced with unprecedented disruption caused by emerging data-driven tech and new platforms. We need to reimagine our playbook to ensure that this new landscape is safe for people and brands alike.”

User Safety Day | May 19

Day two will segue into a conversation around user safety, putting a spotlight on the Trust & Safety leaders at both major and emerging platforms. Speakers will share insights on how to drive executive alignment, how to build products, processes and partnerships, and how to grow teams and talent in the space of user safety. Together, the Summit will paint a roadmap of how to build brighter communities through better user safety. Insights will be shared by industry leaders throughout the day, including Tami Bhaumik, Vice President of Civility and Partnerships at Roblox.

“The future of digital interaction is in immersive 3D environments that enable people to come together, express themselves through creation, connect and share experiences with one another no matter where they are in the world,” said Bhaumik. “We must prioritize building spaces, product features and policies that promote healthier, more positive, and resilient communities from the onset in order to prioritize digital civility and safety for all people.”

Trust & Safety leaders and brands seeking to make an impact in the metaverse can register online at safetymatterssummit.com.

About Spectrum Labs

Spectrum Labs harnesses the power of data, AI, and community to rebuild trust in the Internet, making it a safer, more valuable place for businesses, consumers, and societies. Spectrum Labs’ AI-based Trust & Safety platform identifies toxic behaviors across languages in text and voice, enabling Trust & Safety teams to collapse content moderation costs by 50% and increase detection of brand-destroying behaviors by 10x. For more, go to spectrumlabsai.com.

Contacts

Nicole Kruse



[email protected]