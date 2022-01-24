Spiff Appoints FinTech Sales Leader Matt Gahr As Its Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced fintech and SaaS sales leader joins leader in sales commission software

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRO–Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, announced today that it has appointed Matt Gahr as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gahr joins from Emburse, where he helped build the company into one of the fastest-growing spend management platforms.

“Matt brings a wealth of experience in the fintech and SaaS markets, but also a keen understanding of the challenges keeping CFOs and finance teams awake at night,” Jeron Paul, Founder and CEO, Spiff, said. “It’s that knowledge – paired with our own knowledge of what makes sales professionals tick – that will enable Spiff to continue the hypergrowth it has experienced the last two years. We are very excited for Matt to take Spiff to the next level and offer customers a world-class commissions experience.”

At Spiff, Matt inherits a sales organization that grew its ARR by more than 250 percent and its new client base by nearly 140 percent in 2021. The company, which supports finance professionals mired in the complexities of the global commissions process and sales professionals seeking transparency in that process, is looking to expand more widely into the finance side of the businesses it serves.

Matt spent the last four years at Emburse, joining Chrome River as chief sales officer in 2018 before being promoted to CRO of Emburse in May 2019. Matt also served as vice president of sales at Cornerstone OnDemand, where he led mid-market, enterprise, and specialty vertical sales teams across North and Latin America. Matt’s extensive experience in selling to senior business leaders also includes work earlier in his career scaling international sales and operations teams focused on human resource leaders.

“Spiff is on a meteoric rise in the software industry, addressing a challenge – commissions – that is onerous for finance professionals and lacking transparency for sales professionals,” Gahr said. “After using Spiff at Emburse, I can’t wait to introduce it to finance and sales leaders who are looking to create a more efficient global commissions process.”

Spiff recently announced the availability of new features and functionality in its commissions platform. This year, the company has been recognized by Fast Company as one of its 50 most innovative companies, by G2 as one of the fastest-growing software companies, and by JMP Securities as a Hot 100 software company.

About Spiff

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

