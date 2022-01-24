Stellar Cyber’s Aimei Wei Named One of 2022’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity by The Software Report

CTO and Founder Created Open XDR Platform, Leads Product Innovation at Ground-Breaking Software Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced that company founder and CTO Aimei Wei has been named one of 25 Top Women Leaders in Cybersecurity for 2022 by The Software Report. Global in nature, the list celebrates the accomplishments of women professionals in shaping the cybersecurity sector.

According to The Software Report, “Although these professionals work across the industry in roles in information security, data privacy, marketing, and more, they share many common traits. They have deep industry knowledge, understand the needs of their clients, and are working to innovate and develop the most effective security products, services, and programs possible. They have been recognized not just for the services they provide to their clients, but for their contributions to their organizations and to the broader cybersecurity field.”

“This list shows that female leaders throughout our industry are playing key roles in the current and future development of cybersecurity technology,” said Wei. “I am honored to have been named to this prestigious list.”

For more information about the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity list, see the article in The Software Report.

