Storage Ventures, a Vertically Integrated Real Estate Investment Management Platform, Acquires Storage Station in Concord, New Hampshire

The asset comprises approximately 37,000 square feet and marks the firm’s second acquisition in the attractive Concord, New Hampshire, market

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Storage Ventures, a vertically integrated real estate investment management platform focused on self storage and related sectors, today announced the acquisition of Storage Station in Concord, New Hampshire. Storage Ventures is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and is led by its founding partner, U.S. real estate executive Douglas Lee.

The company’s acquisition of Storage Station complements its growing portfolio of self storage assets in New England. Storage Station is located in Concord’s Loudon Road corridor, a thriving commercial area, and is only two and a half miles from the New Hampshire State Capital Building. The property lies just south of I-393, which serves Portsmouth and the New Hampshire Seacoast, and just east of I-93, which connects the Boston Metropolitan Area to New Hampshire, Vermont and points north. The property is comprised of a six-building complex featuring drive-up self storage and a rental apartment as well as outdoor parking for cars, recreational vehicles and boats.

“We were fortunate to acquire Storage Station, an attractive asset in a supply constrained market that we know well given our prior acquisition of Thirty Pines Self Storage,” stated Douglas Lee, Founding Partner of Storage Ventures. “Acquiring multiple properties in a given market enhances our competitive position and allows us to operate more efficiently. In addition, by implementing our active management approach, we will enhance operations at the property while improving the experience for our current and future clients.”

About Storage Ventures

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Storage Ventures is a vertically integrated real estate investment management platform focused on self storage and related sectors. The firm leverages its real estate investment experience to create tailored solutions for investors and to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. Storage Ventures believes that its investment performance is enhanced through sector specialization, vertical integration and alignment of interests.

For more information, please visit www.storageventuresllc.com.

Contacts

Rick Keating



(917) 767-2400



[email protected]

Bill Fallon



(973) 768-6764



[email protected]