Strategy Analytics: Whitepaper – The In-Car Streaming Opportunity

Key Components for Successful Implementation of In-Car Video

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics, in collaboration with Vewd, has released a whitepaper examining important considerations when planning in-vehicle rich media streaming.

The Strategy Analytics Automotive Infotainment & Telematics (AIT) service report, “Whitepaper: The In-Car Streaming Opportunity – Getting from Here to There,” examines different OEM approaches to implementing in-car rich media streaming, and the importance of considering rights and licensing in formulating a successful strategy.

While rear-seat support for brought-in devices such as DVD players and USB drives have been around for more than a decade, consumers are now requesting and demanding access to their favorite streaming services in the car, and in some cases, even in the front seat! However, media rights and distribution can be a minefield of limitations in terms of intellectual property rights, device, and regional distribution restrictions. “While the end consumer simply ‘wants what they want,’ successful implementation of rich media streaming in the car is a highly complex and intricate proposition that requires knowledge, experience and relationships in the industry. It isn’t something that should be approached casually,” Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst with Strategy Analytics’ Automotive Infotainment & Telematics service, said.

“The provision of in-vehicle connected services is forecast to be a significant revenue generator for car makers in the future, with the availability of streamed entertainment services set to become a key factor in the buying decisions of car buyers,” said Vincent Duval, Head of Automotive Business Development at Vewd. “Finding the right partner to navigate through the fragmented global media landscape is essential for automotive OEMs wishing to build in-vehicle systems that make the most of this growing opportunity.”

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

About Vewd



Vewd is the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, connecting consumers anywhere to the content they love. By making OTT possible on almost 30 million connected devices each year, Vewd leads the way in defining the future of entertainment. Our suite of products and services is crafted to simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the entire value chain, from silicon vendors to end-users. Market leaders such as Sony, Hisense, TPV, Vodafone, Sagemcom, Visteon, and many more rely on Vewd products and services. Visit Vewd.com to learn more.

Vewd offers proven and flexible solutions for overcoming the difficult challenges and escalating costs associated with the rapidly evolving OTT space. As experts in developing software solutions spanning client to cloud, Vewd provides customers and partners the products they need to connect consumers with the content they love.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Automotive

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Automotive Infotainment & Telematics: Click here

Contacts

European Contact: Richard Robinson, +44 (0)1908 423 646, [email protected]

US Contact: Edward Sanchez, +1 617 614 0717, [email protected]