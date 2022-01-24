Super Group Announces Appointment of Lisa A. Kampf as Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, announced that Lisa A. Kampf has joined the company as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Lisa will be reporting to Super Group’s CEO, Neal Menashe, and he commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Lisa to Super Group to lead our dedicated in-house investor relations effort as we embark on our journey as a public company. Lisa is a seasoned IR professional with a deep understanding of investor relations, finance and capital markets which are vital to a successful investor relations program.”

Commenting on her new role, Lisa added: “I am excited to be joining Super Group at a pivotal time for the business. I look forward to working with management to help the investment community understand Super Group’s opportunity to enhance shareholder value as we build upon the Betway and Spin brands.”

Lisa joins Super Group from Ambac Financial Group, where she served as Managing Director, Investor Relations. Her experience includes building and leading the in-house investor relations departments for MF Global, Fitch Ratings and Instinet.

Her career also includes accounting and finance positions at firms including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young. She has an M.B.A. from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a B.S.B.A in Accounting from Shippensburg University. She is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and serves on the Steering Committee for the NIRI Senior Roundtable. Lisa is also a member of an advisory panel involved with evolving U.S. equity market structure.

About Super Group Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

