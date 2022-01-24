Supermicro Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Judy Lin, Technology and Operations Executive, Joins Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, has announced the appointment of Judy Lin to the Board of Directors.

“The Board of Directors and I are excited to announce that Judy Lin has joined Supermicro as a Director,” said Charles Liang, chairman of Supermicro’s Board of Directors. “Judy is an accomplished technology leader who brings global product management and operations experience to the Board. Julie’s appointment significantly strengthens and adds diversity to the Board, and I look forward to working with her as we focus on positioning Supermicro for continued growth.”

Ms. Lin is a retired executive who has 30 years of experience in the disk drive industry. She currently serves as an Independent Board Director of MORESCO Corporation, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals based in Japan, since June 2014. Ms. Lin served as Vice President of Western Digital Media Operations, a leader in data infrastructure, from September 2007 until her retirement in September 2012. Prior to Western Digital, Ms. Lin served as Vice President at Komag Inc., a leading supplier of thin-film disks to the hard disk drive industry, and held various management positions from April 1994 until Western Digital acquired Komag in September 2007. Before joining Komag, Ms. Lin was with IBM Almaden Research Center Storage Systems Division for 11 years as a Senior Scientist from January 1983 to April 1994. Ms. Lin holds a MSc degree in Materials Science and Mineral Engineering from University of California, Berkeley where she was also a PhD candidate, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan.

