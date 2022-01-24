Surface Oncology to Present Clinical Update on SRF388 at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it will share a clinical update on SRF388 in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting, to be held June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Il.

“We look forward to presenting updated SRF388 clinical data at ASCO,” said Alison O’Neill, M.D., chief medical officer at Surface Oncology. “SRF388 is a first-in-class antibody targeting IL-27, a highly immunosuppressive cytokine, and we are pleased to share new clinical findings which expand the body of data surrounding this novel molecule.”



Title: First-in-human study of SRF388, a first-in-class IL-27 targeting antibody, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Abstract number: 2501

Session type: Oral abstract

Session: Development Therapeutics: Immunotherapy

Session date and time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CDT

About SRF388

SRF388 is a fully human anti-IL-27 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of this immunosuppressive cytokine. Surface Oncology has identified particular tumor types, including liver, kidney and lung cancer, where IL-27 appears to play an important role in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and may contribute to resistance to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. SRF388 targets the rate-limiting p28 subunit of IL-27, and preclinical studies have shown that treatment with SRF388 blocks the immunosuppressive biologic effects of IL-27, resulting in immune cell activation in combination with other cancer therapies including anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as potent anti-tumor effects as a monotherapy. Furthermore, Surface Oncology has identified a potential biomarker associated with IL-27 that may be useful in helping to identify patients most likely to respond to SRF388. In November 2020, Surface announced that SRF388 was granted Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma from the FDA.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on selectively depleting regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

