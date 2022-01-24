Tatyana Kibrik to join Voya Financial in new Chief Technology Officer role for Investment Management

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today it has hired Tatyana Kibrik for the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Voya Investment Management (IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc.

In this new role, Kibrik will be responsible for providing strategic technical leadership to innovate and implement solutions that enhance Voya ’s investment and distribution efforts. She will focus on investment and trading technologies, while advancing the firm’s investments in robust data science, machine learning, automation and environmental, social, governance capabilities for the benefit of Voya’s clients.

Kibrik will report to Chief Information Officer (CIO) Santhosh Keshavan, aligning in strategic partnership with IM Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dina Santoro, effective April 19. As Voya continues to reimagine the future of work, Kibrik will be one of many leaders practicing a hybrid-working model from New York, NY.

“Tatyana brings to the role vast technical knowledge and deep leadership experience to help Voya continue our evolution to become a technology-enabled company and advance our investment and trading technologies in alignment with our business growth plans,” said Keshavan. “Her broad experience will be instrumental as we continue to advance our business strategy to create better outcomes for our stakeholders.”

Kibrik joins Voya with more than 20 years of experience in managing complex global technology solutions across multiple businesses within the financial industry. Most recently, she was CTO and head of Asset Management Technology for Wells Fargo where she was responsible for technology strategy and execution.

“As we advance our growth plans and focus on ways we can further meet and anticipate the needs of our clients, we continue to make investments in our business and our technology capabilities to support our plans,” said Santoro. “Tatyana’s extensive technical expertise in capital markets and asset management will further drive modernization and help us maximize our many data, analytical and technological capabilities, all of which will help us deliver further value for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to take on this role and be a part of the Voya team to help innovate and implement advanced technologies that will help uphold Voya’s commitment to best serving our clients,” added Kibrik. “It’s clear that Voya has a deep understanding of the importance of keeping technology at the forefront of their business operations and I am looking forward to playing an important part in continuing those efforts.”

Kibrik holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and an MBA in finance from New York University.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®



Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $4.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and $739 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IM

Contacts

Trisha Porter



Cell: (860) 305-5228



[email protected]

Focus: Technology

Kris Kagel



Phone: (201) 221-6534



[email protected]

Focus: Investment Management