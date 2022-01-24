TD SYNNEX Launches New Managed Virtual Desktop Solution to Solutions Factory

The new Azure Virtual Desktop Click-to-Run™ solution is designed to bring remote end-users a secure, simplified and productive personal computing experience

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced a new managed virtual desktop Click-to-Run™ solution for businesses looking to offer remote desktop capabilities. The solution deploys an Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) environment hosted in Microsoft Azure that allows users to access their desktops and applications from anywhere, on any kind of device.

“Many organizations don’t have the time or resources to commit to building or deploying full-scale IT infrastructure for new or remote employees, and a virtual desktop solution can help to deliver the flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency businesses need,” said Peter Zonneveld, vice president of Global Solutions Aggregation, TD SYNNEX. “The addition of new managed features to Azure’s Virtual Desktop reduces set-up time and allows for easy-to-use services that help customers access their work applications and infrastructure from anywhere in the world.”

TD SYNNEX’s Managed Azure virtual desktop solution simplifies the process of provisioning, configuring, and deploying a cloud-based virtual desktop, with mapped-out support to meet customer needs for virtual working. The new offering has two options for deployment:

A standalone feature which provides a quick deployment for partners that already offer managed services and need a quick AVD environment setup. Partners can easily customize the size and scope of the desired AVD environment and deploy this offering in less than 30 minutes.

A managed feature which provides the quick AVD environment setup listed above plus comprehensive 24×7 support and management provided via email, phone and chat; performance monitoring and backup to restore support, efficiently and automatically managed environments while identifying and completing required backup of recurring tasks on AVD; and white-labeled service options including implementation, onboarding, resource monitoring, remediation and patch management services.

“TD SYNNEX recognizes delivering secure cloud-based virtual desktop solutions is essential to ensuring customer productivity while mitigating risks. By adding a services component to these solutions, we are helping partners go to market more effectively, faster, and even more profitably,” said Stephen Ennis, vice president of Services and Advanced Solutions, Europe, Tech Data a TD SYNNEX company. “The Azure Virtual Desktop Click-to-Run™ offering provides a fully managed solution which teams can quickly set up and scale to virtualized infrastructures, while providing a new revenue stream and portfolio enhancer.”

To provision and deploy this and other pre-configured Click-to-Run™ solutions, customers can find them on the StreamOne™ platform and these solutions are available globally.

To learn more about this solution contact your local TD SYNNEX Microsoft sales team today.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Bobby Eagle



Global Corporate Communications



727-538-5864



[email protected]