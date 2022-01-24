Tech Mahindra Selects Keysight’s Test Solutions to Certify 5G Vendors’ Equipment at its 5G O-RAN Lab in New Jersey, USA

Enabling end-to-end conformance, interoperability and performance validation of open RAN equipment

SANTA ROSA, Calif. & NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to certify 5G equipment of open radio access network (O-RAN) in a 5G O-RAN test lab facility located in New Jersey, USA.

Leveraging KORA solutions enables Tech Mahindra’s 5G O-RAN lab to perform end-to-end validation of designs developed or deployed by communication service providers (CSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in compliance to specifications defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE. This ensures that the entire O-RAN system, built on open standards and disaggregated network architectures, performs as expected in terms of data speed, capacity, connection latency and security.

“Keysight is pleased to provide Tech Mahindra with integrated test solutions for rigorous interoperability, performance and security validation under real-world conditions,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless business. “As a result, Tech Mahindra can cost-effectively support a global ecosystem of vendors, enterprises and service providers with a comprehensive range of O-RAN test services.”

Keysight will equip Tech Mahindra’s O-RAN lab with several KORA solutions, including RuSIM, DuSIM, CuSIM and CoreSIM. These solutions allow Tech Mahindra to validate the performance of 5G standalone O-RAN systems consisting of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs), centralized units (O-CUs) and distributed units (O-DUs). Keysight offers a wide range of O-RAN test, emulation and optimization solutions that enable vendors of small cells, macro cells and cloud RAN as well as mobile operators, test labs and hyperscale data centers to verify functionality and compliance to standards and system performance prior to live network deployment.

“As O-RAN implementations continue to grow, innovative test solutions are needed to make them more intelligent, and interoperable for 5G deployment,” said Rohit Madhok, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra. “Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ strategy enables us to accelerate 5G adoption and re-imagine an enterprise’s journey towards the future of connectivity. Through this collaboration with Keysight, Tech Mahindra’s O-RAN lab facility empowers CSPs, ISVs, OEMs and ODMs around the world to validate end-to-end performance of O-RAN implementations.”

Tech Mahindra leverages the company’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which enhances ‘Human Centric Experiences’ to focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 145,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1191 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com || Our Social Media Channels: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES CONTACTS:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



[email protected]

Fusako Dohi, Asia



+81 42 660-2162



[email protected]

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs



Email: [email protected]; [email protected]