Tech Tackles Cancer Announces Battle of the Technology Rockstars June 21, 2022, at The Sinclair in Cambridge, Mass.

Supports Local Cancer Focused Charities: St Baldricks and One Mission

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced that its popular Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) will be held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm. Now in its 6th year, TTC is returning to an in-person event after a hiatus of more than two years due to the pandemic.

TTC’s mission is to leverage the power of the Boston technology industry to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research including St. Baldricks and One Mission. TTC was founded by technology veteran Chris Lynch, CEO of AtScale, and executive chairman of DataRobot and Snowplow.

The primary entertainment at the event will be a “battle of the technology rockstars,” where 10-15 technology executives – aka “featured performers” – can live out their dreams to be rock and roll superstars in front of screaming crowds, backed by a professional band. Awards will be given for the most dollars raised, best performance, and quality of stage presence. Real-time standings for dollars raised can be seen here. The live audience and spectators watching performances via LinkedIn live will be able to vote for their favorite performances.

TTC is also recruiting corporate sponsorships and accepting general donations at techtacklesx.org. The stated fundraising goal is to “blow away” the previous record of $300K raised.

The lineup of featured performers is not complete yet, but early confirmations include:

Chris Lynch, founder of TTC, CEO of AtScale

Nathan Hall, VP of Worldwide Systems Engineering, Pure Storage

Ken Steinhardt, field CTO at Infinidat

Joe Lemay, founder, and CEO of Rocketbook

Steve Duplessie, founder and senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

George Hope, worldwide head of partner Pales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Media sponsors of the event include SiliconAngle/TheCube and eViRa Health.

“Tech Tackles Cancer is a chance for the technology industry to show some gratitude to the world by supporting a great cause,” said Christopher Lynch, founder of TTC. “We are lucky to have careers that can bring prosperity and intellectual fulfillment. But it is important that we leverage our collective success to give back. This is a chance to do that – while having some fun.”

Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships, donations, and how to apply to be a featured performer.

