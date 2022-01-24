Tech Trailblazers Awards Mark #EarthDay2022 to Recognise Sustainability Enterprise Technology Startup Champions

Tech Trailblazers Awards recognise Sustainability Enterprise Technology Startup Champions around the World with relaunched Sustainability Trailblazers

LONDON, UK – April 22, 2022 – The Tech Trailblazers Awards welcome entries from enterprise IT startups that help companies or data centres save money while saving the planet. The Awards are open to entries from 27th June until 11.59pm PT on 31st August 2022.

The Sustainability Trailblazers category is open to all privately funded or VC backed (Series C or earlier) private companies under seven years old. It is open to product and services startups, based anywhere around the world, offering innovative tech solutions to enterprises.

Sustainable technology is a re-emerging category within the enterprise startup world that describes innovation that considers natural resources and fosters economic and social development. The goal is to drastically reduce environmental and ecological risks and to create a sustainable product. Buzzwords of what may be considered hot and innovative include the likes of: energy management, energy efficiency, carbon neutral, cost reduction, cost avoidance, net zero, energy, carbon, water, green IT, green ICT, application efficiency, software efficiency and holistic infrastructure management.

It is forecast that businesses will invest $877 billion in sustainability technology in 2022. That figure will continue to rise year on year. If you have developed technology in this field, all innovative products and services from companies that meet the criteria will be considered.

Rose Ross, founder and Chief Trailblazer of the awards commented: “Meeting the sustainability challenges of the future requires new thinking and that new way of looking at the problems we face is where many startups exhibit their superpowers. So, in recognition of these innovative technologies, as well as the importance of finding these solutions, we are resurrecting the Sustainability Trailblazers award.”

The judging panel includes leading figures in the IT industry from around the world, giving little-known and more known startups alike the opportunity to have their products and services reviewed by eminent influencers.

About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards is the only independent awards program dedicated to enterprise technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies, concepts and individuals in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote and announced at a virtual ceremony on November 15th.

For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.

