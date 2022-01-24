Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that management will be presenting at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as NASH and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor and a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
[email protected]

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
[email protected]

Related Stories

AGTC to Showcase Interim Findings from Ongoing XLRP and Achromatopsia Phase 1/2 Trials at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting

Supernus Provides Update on Filing of Annual Report and Reiterates Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

New Data at AAN 2022 Highlight Real-World Evidence from Biogen’s MS Portfolio and Emerging Research on Disease Progression

Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Viridian Therapeutics Secures Flexible Credit Facility for Up to $75 Million From Hercules Capital

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

You may have missed

Supernus Provides Update on Filing of Annual Report and Reiterates Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

AGTC to Showcase Interim Findings from Ongoing XLRP and Achromatopsia Phase 1/2 Trials at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting

Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

New Data at AAN 2022 Highlight Real-World Evidence from Biogen’s MS Portfolio and Emerging Research on Disease Progression

Viridian Therapeutics Secures Flexible Credit Facility for Up to $75 Million From Hercules Capital

error: Content is protected !!