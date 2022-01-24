TG Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference, taking place on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of this fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on TG’s website following the event.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase 3 program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6

