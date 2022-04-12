The Bumble Bee Seafood Company Welcomes New Vice President of National Grocery Accounts to Growing Commercial Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bumble Bee Seafood Company continues to grow its commercial team with the addition of Sebastian Castro-Malaspina as Vice President of National Grocery Accounts. Castro-Malaspina will be responsible for providing strategic leadership by utilizing category, customer, and consumer insight information to support development and execution of effective and sustainable sales initiatives for the company.





With nearly 20 years of experience working across several leading CPG organizations, Castro-Malaspina is known for his data-driven, cross-functional experience and passion to create, solve and win through collaboration, strong communication exchange and partnership. Most recently, Castro-Malaspina spent eight years at Danone North America serving in a variety of Sales and Category Management leadership roles. Prior to Danone, Castro-Malaspina also held commercial leadership positions at Coty and Church & Dwight, as well as spending time at market research firm, the Nielsen Company.

“Sebastian brings a wealth of industry knowledge, diverse background, a thirst to drive positive and sustainable results, along with a genuine passion to support others,” said Laura Chamberlain, Senior Vice President of Sales, The Bumble Bee Seafood Company. “He will be a great compliment in our efforts to drive impact for the Bumble Bee house of brands.”

Castro-Malaspina’s focus will be overseeing a group of outstanding sales leaders to elevate relationships and drive efficiencies with retailers including Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold/Delhaize, Publix, HEB, and HyVee. Castro-Malaspina will report to Chamberlain. A graduate of Brandeis University, Castro-Malaspina holds a B.A. in Economics and M.A. in International Economics & Finance.

