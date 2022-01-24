The future of secure digital customer onboarding: With PXL Ident from fully automated identity verification to electronic signature

The PXL Ident Software-as-a-Service solution now offers fully automated identity checks up to and including electronic signatures.

The Swiss company digitises and automates the entire onboarding route as well as customer processes.

Companies can minimise identity fraud and increase conversion at the same time with PXL Ident.

PXL Vision is a technology provider and Swiss market leader for user-friendly, secure identity verification of individuals.

Berlin, 12.04.2022 – The majority of internet users are afraid of identity theft when conducting business on the internet. This is shown by a current survey by the market research company Bilendi & Respondi, which was conducted in February 2022 on behalf of the e-mail provider Web.de. According to the representative study, most respondents fear purchases (73 percent) as well as the conclusion of contracts (63 percent) by third parties in their name. However, the damage of an identity theft is not only borne by the damaged persons, but also by the deceived companies as contractual partners. The increasing demand for more remote processes due to the COVID 19 pandemic also makes it even more important for companies to be able to fall back on reliable digital onboarding procedures.

Simple, customisable and digital solutions are in demand

Swiss identity verification provider PXL Vision AG is responding to the growing demands on businesses. With the market launch of the software-as-a-service solution PXL Ident in April this year, the provider is expanding its AI-supported biometric identification process, which offers companies a secure way of verifying identity in online interactions. PXL Ident consists of four modules for a fully digitalised onboarding and conversion process – from customer registration to identity verification and additional checks to electronic signature.

“Many companies invest heavily in their sales teams and processes only to find that their efforts are undone in the onboarding process. Inefficient digital onboarding for customers and a lack of understanding of customer needs are just two reasons for poor conversion rates,” explains Michael Born, founder and CEO of PXL Vision AG. For example, almost every second German citizen (46%) wants to handle the majority of their insurance matters online in the future, writes IT-Finanzmagazin, citing a study by Techmonitor Assekuranz from 2021. “This survey result shows that customers expect digital solutions that are flexible, secure and, above all, convenient to use,” Michael Born continues.

Create fully digitalised customer experiences to increase conversion

With the automated PXL Ident process, media breaks are avoided, converting more prospects to customers. Within seconds, companies can verify sensitive customer data and then seamlessly guide their users through to the electronic conclusion of a contract. Manual identity checks can be eliminated, which saves time and effort for the customer, as well as human and financial resources for the company. For data processing in the data centres in Germany and Switzerland, PXL Vision relies on an ISO 27001-certified Information Security Management System (ISMS) and on current standards for data protection, security and confidentiality.

“There is a good reason for the great hype around digital transformation. Simple but decisive interventions can lead to massive improvements in safety, operational efficiency as well as exceptional customer experiences,” Michael Born sums up.

About PXL Ident

PXL Ident is a product of PXL Vision AG and offers a proprietary fully automated digital end-to-end workflow, from identity verification to qualified electronic contract conclusion. Detailed information on PXL Ident here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTaxXf3PTJlXIOshXEGT26vC0HQyYkBHDhK7BmcXlQOk0M5HRz4j0Hxl999GUQmKIaRmuXTPnnPKrxX/pub

