The Honest Company Announces Nominations of Julia M. Brown and John R. (Jack) Hartung to the Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that Julia M. Brown, former Chief Procurement Officer of Mars Wrigley and John R. (Jack) Hartung, Chief Financial Officer of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (“Chipotle”), have been nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 25, 2022.

Ms. Brown is a seasoned board member and has served as the Chief Procurement Officer of several global, multinational corporations, including Mars Wrigley, a division of Mars, Incorporated, a global manufacturer of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, Carnival Corporation & plc, Kraft Foods, and Mondelēz International, Inc. between November 2008 and March 2021. With nearly 30 years of experience within procurement functions, she brings significant leadership experience in global supply chain operations. Ms. Brown is also a current board member of Molson Coors Beverage Company and Solo Brands, Inc.

Mr. Hartung has served as Chief Financial Officer of Chipotle since 2002, where he oversees finance, accounting, supply chain, real estate and development and company strategy. Jack joined Chipotle when they were a private company with approximately 100 restaurants. During his tenure, he has helped lead the company through its IPO, achieving significant growth with over 3,000 restaurants today. Prior to joining Chipotle, Mr. Hartung worked for 18 years at McDonald’s Corp., where he held a variety of management positions, most recently as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of its Partner Brands Group. Mr. Hartung brings extensive financial and reporting acumen and public company leadership experience.

“We are thrilled about our plans to add Julia and Jack to our board of directors. Both bring a great depth of experience with outstanding performance at consumer-facing organizations that will deepen our relationships with consumers and fulfill our mission of inspiring everyone to love living consciously,” said Nick Vlahos, CEO of The Honest Company. “As we continue to build and strengthen our board, we are confident that Julia and Jack will be extremely valuable in helping continue to position The Honest Company for long-term growth.”

“Diversity and inclusion has been a priority for Honest since Jessica Alba founded the company 10 years ago – our board is no exception. Ensuring representation across identity, thought and expertise is a key focus for our team as we strive to reflect our consumers and the communities we serve in all our business decisions,” said James D. White, Chair of the Board of The Honest Company. “Julia and Jack both bring diverse expertise to our board – through industries and specialty areas – that will continue to support our ability to fulfill our mission and drive the business forward.”

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

