The Knot Worldwide Expands Executive Team With New Chief Marketing Officer and Newly Promoted Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

A World Leader in Weddings Hires Former Uber Marketing Executive Jenny Lewis as Chief Marketing Officer and Promotes Andy Ivanovich and Felicity Chaban to Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel, Respectively

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot Worldwide, a leading global digital wedding planning company, announced today that Jenny Lewis, former Head of US & Canada Marketing for Uber Technologies, Inc. has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, the company recently promoted Andy Ivanovich to Chief Financial Officer and Felicity Chaban to General Counsel at The Knot Worldwide. Each person brings decades of experience that will enable The Knot Worldwide to continue expanding its global presence and driving innovation to serve engaged couples and businesses across the wedding industry around the world.

Lewis will lead all marketing, insights, and editorial initiatives for The Knot Worldwide and its 19 global brands across 16 countries. The Knot Worldwide, a global leader in lifestage brands and wedding planning, is used by millions of engaged couples each year to plan weddings that are uniquely their own. The company has most recently scaled its eCommerce offerings, which include The Knot Registry, The Knot Invitations, WeddingWire Invitations, and more.

Lewis, an expert in scaling two-sided marketplaces and growing and advancing the visibility and impact of well-known brands, was most recently the Head of US & Canada Marketing for Uber and UberEats. As one of Uber’s earliest marketing hires, she helped transform the start-up into an iconic household name. Over the course of her 7+ years with Uber, Lewis was the driving force behind a number of product and brand-defining initiatives, including UberPOOL and the brand’s COVID-19 response campaign. Before Uber, Lewis worked at Undertone Advertising and Fox Networks Group (FX, National Geographic Channel, Fox Sports), where she developed co-marketing strategies with Fortune 500 brands such as MillerCoors and Volkswagen. She is a graduate of George Washington University with a B.A. in Political Communication.

“As a global leader in weddings, The Knot Worldwide has achieved longstanding success in providing couples and guests with an unmatched all-inclusive wedding planning solution, while supporting small businesses through its global marketplaces. As the number of weddings around the world will hit an all-time high this year, I’m thrilled to join this talented leadership team at such a pivotal moment when our services are needed more than ever,” said Lewis. “I look forward to further developing and implementing a strategy that supports our global growth plans, eCommerce business objectives and, above all, provides couples with an unparalleled experience during one of the most important moments of their lives.”

“It is a great honor to welcome Jenny Lewis to The Knot Worldwide family. She is a highly experienced, seasoned business leader responsible for building one of the most well-known global marketplace brands: Uber,” said Tim Chi, Chief Executive Officer of The Knot Worldwide. “I am confident that Jenny’s consumer-centric approach to full-funnel marketing and ability to anchor a brand’s relevancy with current and prospective consumers will drive innovation for the millions of engaged couples and hundreds of millions of wedding guests that we serve each year in the $200 billion global wedding industry.”

Andy Ivanovich was promoted to Chief Financial Officer at The Knot Worldwide and oversees a talented global team of accounting, finance and corporate strategy professionals. Andy has been with the company since 2013, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance. He has played a lead role in The Knot Worldwide’s financing events, acquisitions and geographic expansions. Prior to joining The Knot Worldwide, Andy held roles at Spectrum Equity, Oliver Wyman FS and Susquehanna Growth Equity. Andy graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University with a B.S. in Operations Research and Engineering.

Felicity Chaban was promoted to General Counsel of The Knot Worldwide and is responsible for all legal matters for the company’s global operations. Felicity has been with the company since 2015, previously serving as Senior Vice President, Legal and Deputy General Counsel, and was instrumental across many successful transactions, financings and internal operational initiatives. Before joining The Knot Worldwide, Felicity served as Associate General Counsel for Blackboard Inc., a global education technology company. While at Blackboard, she advised on a wide range of legal matters, including M&A, technology and strategic partnerships, marketing and real estate. Felicity also represented companies including health care and technology and clients, in mergers and acquisitions as a corporate finance associate at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC in Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Felicity holds a B.A. in Economics from Boston College and received dual J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Villanova University. Felicity also studied international law at the University of Notre Dame London Law Program.

“I’m thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotions of Andy Ivanovich to Chief Financial Officer and Felicity Chaban to General Counsel. Both have a proven track record of success at The Knot Worldwide and have been instrumental in leading several transformative business milestones during their tenure, including the merger of WeddingWire, Inc. and XO Group Inc., while also building best-in-class teams. As we enter the next phase of profitable growth for The Knot Worldwide, Andy’s and Felicity’s leadership will keep us on the path of strategic expansion and operational excellence,” said Chi.

About The Knot Worldwide



In 16 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, The Knot Worldwide operates a suite of lifestyle brands which inspire, inform, and celebrate people as they navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. At the core of The Knot Worldwide business is a leading global online wedding marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a comprehensive suite of personalized wedding websites, planning tools, invitations and registry services that make wedding planning easier. The company’s wedding-related services operate through global wedding brands, including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched, and Matrimonio, among others. The Knot Worldwide also provides pregnancy and parenting related content and tools through The Bump, and helps consumers plan additional important celebrations through The Bash.

The company has US offices in New York, New York; Washington, DC; Norwalk, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; and Portland, Oregon; and international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Galway, Ireland; Guangzhou, China; Gurgaon, India; and London, England.

Contacts

MEDIA

Jennifer Myers



Associate Director, PR



The Knot Worldwide



[email protected]