TheCapitalNet TV intros Into The Private Markets With Cyril Demaria

Menlo Park, CA / Hyderabad, IN, Apr 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – TheCapitalNet TV launches Into The Private Markets with renowned industry expert Cyril Demaria, focusing on understanding the nuances of the private markets ecosystem.

Episode 1 | Into the Private Markets with Cyril Demaria : Asset Classes
Link : http://tcn.one/pvtmarketsep1

With over 20 years of work experience in the private markets, having authored multiple books and research papers, along with being part of multiple funds, consultant to pension funds, family offices, and a PhD from University St. Gallen in addition to being an Affiliate Professor at EDHEC Business School, Cyril Demaria, with his bounty of knowledge about the private market value chain, sits down with TheCapitalNet Team to break down basics of the private markets, starting with the asset classes prevalent in the same.

Cyril Demaria : Author, Academician and Investor
Apoorva : Editor, TheCapitalNet TV
Watch : https://www.thecapitalnet.tv

Stay tuned for Episode 2 focused on key industry players prevalent within these assets classes – exclusively on TheCapitalNet TV.

TheCapitalNet TV (www.thecapitalnet.tv) is a pioneer in producing and publishing original Audio-Visual content with deep insights, knowledge, and resources on Private Markets, Private/Alternative Investments, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Innovation, and startups ecosystem globally. For content suggestions, sponsorships, advertising, or partnerships, please reach out: [email protected], and visit TheCapitalNet TV at https://www.thecapitalnet.tv.

TheCapitalNet TV is the knowledge media arm of TheCapitalNet, Inc.

TheCapitalNet, Inc (www.thecapitalnet.com) is a SaaS company that operates at the intersection of process, intelligence and transactions related to the private markets, including investments (PE, VC, CVCs, Angel Networks, and M&A), innovation (Accelerators and Incubators), and startups. We put the best technologies to work while collaborating with our stakeholders to enable what they do best : value nurturing and wealth creation.

