Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Bioprocessing Manufacturing Site in Ogden, Utah

$44 million facility increases production of single-use bioprocess containers that are critical to the development of new vaccines and therapies

OGDEN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific today celebrated the opening of its new single-use technology manufacturing site in Ogden, Utah. The state-of-the-art facility creates additional capacity to produce the high-quality technology and materials needed for the development of new vaccines and breakthrough therapies. The $44 million facility is part of Thermo Fisher’s $650 million multi-year investment, announced last year, to help ensure flexible, scalable and reliable bioprocessing production capacity exists for critical materials used in developing new and existing biologics and vaccines, including for COVID-19.





The Ogden site is a 55,000-square-foot facility that will manufacture highly customizable bioprocess container (BPC) systems. These BPCs are used for the delivery, processing, separation, storage and transportation of critical liquids and readily integrate into systems across all steps in the production of life-saving biologics, vaccines and cell and gene therapies.

“The Ogden facility further strengthens our global manufacturing network, which has been growing to meet increasing demand for single-use consumables and critical raw materials,” said Mitch Kennedy, president, single-use technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This new facility expands our presence in Utah and locating here gives us the ability to work closely with our Logan site, providing access to a talented workforce that is ideal for manufacturing the highly complex and customized solutions we provide our customers.”

The Ogden site has hired more than 300 employees and has the potential to employ up to 450 people across safety, quality, manufacturing, HR, engineering and warehousing. Thermo Fisher currently employs more than 2,000 colleagues across the state of Utah, establishing a critical hub for bioprocessing.

“Thermo Fisher’s new facility in Ogden is not only an investment in Utah’s bio-tech infrastructure, but also an investment in the thriving communities of our state,” said Senator Mike Lee. “Utah is a high-tech hub for businesses seeking an educated, dedicated workforce within communities and an economy that is thriving. I welcome Thermo Fisher’s investment in Utah and congratulate them on this next step on the cutting edge of biotechnology.”

“An integral part of Utah’s biotech community, Thermo Fisher has had a positive impact on Utah’s economy, providing several thousand jobs to Utahns around the state,” said Senator Mitt Romney. “They also have played a critical role in our country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pharmaceutical companies produce therapeutics and vaccines. I look forward to joining the opening of their new manufacturing site in Ogden, which shows how our state continues to be a place where companies can grow and thrive.”

“I am thrilled to attend Thermo Fisher Scientific’s grand opening in Ogden,” said U.S. Representative Blake Moore. “As an Ogden native, it is wonderful to see this city serve as the home to a brand-new facility committed to supporting more than 400 jobs and developing life-saving therapies, cancer treatments and more. This is a wonderful economic and workforce opportunity for Ogden and northern Utah at large.”

“We’re pleased to welcome a new Thermo Fisher Scientific facility to Ogden,” Governor Spencer Cox said. “This facility, along with campuses in Logan and South Jordan, will bring more than 400 new jobs and expand the company’s employee base to 2,000 statewide. We are grateful to have Thermo Fisher Scientific as part of Utah’s growing biotech economy.”

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

