Third M701JAC Gas Turbine Unit Begins Commercial Operation at GTCC Power Plant in Chonburi Province, Thailand

TOKYO, Apr 7, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has commenced operation of a third M701JAC gas turbine unit that is part of a project to build two natural gas-fired power plants in Thailand. Inaugurated on March 31, this is the third of eight units ordered on a full-turnkey basis as part of a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s largest independent power producers (IPP), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The first unit, which was also the first M701JAC in Southeast Asia, started commercial operation at the end of March 2021. The first and second units have been in commercial operation for one year and half a year respectively, both of which boast high operating rates.

The GTCC Power Plant in Chonburi

This M701JAC joins the global fleet of J-Series and JAC-Series gas turbines that have amassed over 1.6 million operating hours; with 83 units ordered across the globe. When completed, the eight units in the project will form a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power system with a total output of 5,300 megawatts (MW). A 25-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) for these units is also in effect. Mitsubishi Power is providing reliable support for the customer’s operation and maintenance of the three units through remote monitoring of operations with TOMONI – Mitsubishi Power’s suite of intelligent solutions that includes an analytical platform which helps optimize power plant operations. The construction of the remaining five units have commenced and will be completed in 2024 when the final unit starts commercial operations.

Koji Nishikawa, President and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Power (Thailand) Ltd., commented on the milestone, “We’ve successfully completed three, and look forward to delivering the remaining five units of our highly efficient and reliable world-class gas turbines. As we work toward dutifully providing more reliable, stable and clean energy to support sustainable economic development in Thailand, we will also provide reliable operations and maintenance support, leveraging advanced analytics to ensure smooth operations and optimization of the completed units.”

The two ultra-large-scale power plants are under construction in Chonburi and Rayong Provinces, approximately 130 kilometers southeast of Bangkok. Each plant will have an output of 2,650MW and use natural gas as its primary fuel source, along with four power trains each incorporating a gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and generator.

Mitsubishi Power will manufacture and supply the gas and steam turbines as well as ancillary equipment, while Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will provide the generators. The power generated will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to provide the country with a reliable and highly efficient source of clean energy.

The newly inaugurated M701JAC is a core component of the power plant in Chonburi Province, which is operated by Gulf SRC Company Limited.

Mitsubishi Power is committed towards helping build a more sustainable energy future in Thailand and will continue to exploring ways to encourage the adoption of its J-Series gas turbines, such as this project that will lay the foundation for new, cleaner power plants in Chonburi and Rayong.

