Tilray Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Profitable Quarter Includes Net Income of $52.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 Million; 12 th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Net Revenue Increased 23% to $152 Million; Gross Profit Increased 31% to $39.8 Million from the Prior Year Quarter

Medical Market Share Leader in Europe and #1 Leadership Position in Germany with Revenue Growth of Over 4,000%

Maintained #1 Leading Marketing Share in Canada

Achieved $76 Million in Cost Synergies to Date; On-Track to Exceed Original Plan of $80 Million Ahead of Schedule and to Generate Additional $20 Million of Synergies in Fiscal 2023

LEAMINGTON, Ontario and NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results reflect progress and momentum across all of our key business segments and geographies, setting the stage to achieve our target for $4B in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024. Tilray Medical – which now operates under a cohesive strategy and mission – has a near 20% share in Germany, providing clear benefits in its own right as well as a first-mover advantage that we will leverage as Germany and the EU move towards broader adult-use and medical use legalization. In Canada, we maintained our leading market share position amid intense competition – and believe that our strong capital position, operational excellence and pricing and marketing adjustments will work in concert to help ensure we reclaim share in the coming quarters. This effort will gain further support from the fundamental appeal of our brands and product innovation which, as stores continue re-opening, will resonate powerfully with consumers. In the U.S., our SweetWater Brewing, Breckenridge Distillery, and Manitoba Harvest businesses are profitable, growing and emerging as nationwide, iconic brands with loyal followings that will be home to THC-based products upon U.S. federal legalization.”

Mr. Simon continued, “We also continued sourcing and executing strategic and shareholder-friendly transactions that provide value with notable upside. Our most recent example is the proposed agreement to purchase the HEXO senior secured convertible notes, which provides a path for meaningful future equity ownership of HEXO as it executes on its transformation. The proposed HEXO transaction is also expected to facilitate complementary commercial and product innovation and drive production and operating efficiencies. As the global economy re-opens, we are confident that the global cannabis powerhouse at the heart of the Tilray Brands’ value proposition will deliver sustained and tangible shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Net revenue increased 23% to $152 million during the third quarter from $124 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by 32% growth in cannabis revenue to $55 million, 64% growth in beverage alcohol revenue of $20 million and wellness revenue of $15 million.

Gross profit increased 31% to $40 million from $30 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased to 26% from 25% in the prior year quarter.

Significant growth in international cannabis with revenue up over 4,000% from the prior year quarter, and 37% increase in revenue in EMEA when compared to the previous quarter

Maintained #1 leadership position in Canada 1 with 10.2% cannabis market share driven by Tilray’s comprehensive portfolio of adult-use brands, and growth in pre-roll and vape product categories.

with 10.2% cannabis market share driven by Tilray’s comprehensive portfolio of adult-use brands, and growth in pre-roll and vape product categories. Cost synergies from Aphria-Tilray combination of $76 million achieved on a run-rate basis to date. Expect to reach $80 million synergy target by May 31, 2022, five months ahead of schedule and to generate an additional $20 million in synergies in fiscal 2023.

Distribution revenue decreased 11% to $63 million during the third quarter from $70 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by the impact of changes in the exchange rate between the Euro and USD, which led to a $7 million reduction.

1 Based on Hifyre retail data.

Strategic Growth Actions

On April 6, 2022 – Manitoba Harvest announced an exclusive partnership with Whole Foods Market launching the brand’s Hemp+ Matcha and Supergreens powders exclusively at Whole Foods across North America.

On April 5, 2022 – The Brewers Association announced that SweetWater Brewing Co. is now the 10 th largest craft brewer in the U.S.

largest craft brewer in the U.S. On April 5, 2022 – Tilray Brands announced the launch of Solei Bites, the first THC edible available in Quebec, the 2 nd largest market in Canada.

largest market in Canada. On March 24, 2022 – Solei, Tilray Brands’ best-selling Canadian wellness brand, announced the launch of Renew Moonlight, CBN vape pen for nighttime use.

On March 17, 2022 – Tilray Medical launched the first medical cannabis oil products in Malta.

On March 8, 2022 – Good Supply, Tilray Brands’ best-selling Canadian cannabis brand, announced the launch of Hash Bats, its new fastest growing infused pre-rolls.

On March 3, 2022 – Tilray Brands announced a proposed strategic alliance with Hexo Corp. to bring together Canada’s top two cannabis market share leaders to strengthen operational efficiencies and product innovation to benefit consumers, shareholders, and the cannabis industry.

On March 2, 2022 – Manitoba Harvest announced its new lineup of superfood products.

On February 22, 2022 – SweetWater Brewing Company launched across Oregon and Washington, marking the brand’s expansion into their 39 th and 40 th states.

and 40 states. On February 17, 2022 – Tilray Medical announced its first shipment of medical cannabis products to Malta.

On February 10, 2022 – Breckenridge Distillery launched its second (sold-out) series of ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil, a limited-edition Bourbon aged in beer barrels for over a year.

On February 9, 2022 – SweetWater Brewing Company announced its West Coast expansion into California and a partnership with the largest beer distributor in the U.S.

On February 8, 2022 – Tilray Brands launched Tilray Medical, a new comprehensive global division focused on international medical cannabis advocacy and a portfolio of EU GMP-certified medical brands and products.

On January 25, 2022 – Tilray Brands announced an expanded medical cannabis product offering in Australia and the launch of a new online medical cannabis education platform for healthcare professionals in Australia and New Zealand.

On January 20, 2022 – Manitoba Harvest introduced new hemp recipes compatible with Vegan, Keto, Paleo, and Gluten-Free Diets.

On January 10, 2022 – Tilray announced a new parent name, Tilray Brands, Inc., reflecting the Company’s evolution from a Canadian LP to a global consumer packaged goods company powerhouse with a market leading portfolio of cannabis lifestyle and CPG brands.

On December 21, 2021 – SweetWater Brewing Company acquired award-winning craft-beer brands, Alpine Beer and Green Flash Brewing.

On December 8, 2021, Tilray acquired Breckenridge Distillery, strengthening its strategic position in the U.S.

On December 2, 2021, Manitoba Harvest introduced Hemp Hearts health hacks for the holidays.

Growth and High Potential Across Key Markets

#1 Market Leading Position in Germany and Poised to Accelerate Strategic Growth Initiatives Upon Adult-Use Legalization – Today, Germany remains the largest medical cannabis market in Europe and is expected to also be one of the largest adult use markets as well upon legalization. We are already the leader in medical cannabis within Germany with a market share of approximately 20% with our whole flower, extracts and Dronabinol products and, this, together with our investments in infrastructure, brands and people, positions us exceptionally well for adult-use cannabis legalization.

Strategic Expansion Across the EU – Tilray Brands’ success across the EU, a powerful growth market worth potentially $1 billion for the Company, is backed by its two state-of-the-art cultivation facilities in Portugal and Germany that provide EU GMP certified pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis across the region. This unparalleled production capability coupled with Tilray Brands’ sales arrangements through major distribution channels in Germany, the UK, and other key markets, coupled with the strong relationships with local governments and the trust of our patients, gives Tilray Brands the ability to drive accelerated growth.

#1 Leading Cannabis Market Share in Canada – Amid an intensely competitive and over-saturated market, Tilray Brands remains the market leader in the CAD$4.26 billion Canadian cannabis market, driven by a portfolio of carefully curated brands across all consumer segments; medical, wellness, innovative cannabis 2.0 products across concentrates, edibles, and drinks; processing capacity; and distribution. In order to address the saturated marketplace, Tilray Brands has implemented strategic price adjustments, expanded distribution through its coast-to-coast agreement with Rose Life Sciences and Great North Distributors, and increased our focus on and accelerated product innovation. Proposed alliance with Hexo Corp. (Nasdaq: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) would bring together Canada’s top two cannabis market share leaders to strengthen operational efficiencies and product innovation to benefit consumers, shareholders, and the cannabis industry.

A Leading U.S. CPG Platform with Operational Strength, Leadership Expertise, and Optionality to be Immediately Leveraged for Cannabis Products Upon Federal Legalization – In the U.S., Tilray Brands’ operating businesses include SweetWater Brewing Company, the 11th largest craft brewer in the nation and leading lifestyle brand, Breckenridge Distillery, and Manitoba Harvest, a pioneer in hemp, CBD and wellness products. Together, they generate approximately $100 million in revenue and are EBITDA and cash flow positive and will expand in the near term into CBD adjacencies and THC-based products upon legalization. Further, the Company continues to build its U.S. platform, including through its prior acquisition of a majority of the outstanding senior secured convertible notes of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) – which marked a critical step towards delivering on its objective of leading the U.S. cannabis market upon federal legalization.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of United States dollars) February 28,

2022 May 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,214 $ 488,466 Accounts receivable, net 89,895 87,309 Inventory 273,292 256,429 Prepaids and other current assets 52,211 48,920 Convertible notes receivable 1,173 2,485 Total current assets 695,785 883,609 Capital assets 603,472 650,698 Right-of-use assets 17,851 18,267 Intangible assets 1,528,962 1,605,918 Goodwill 2,835,100 2,832,794 Interest in equity investees 4,797 8,106 Long-term investments 133,155 17,685 Other assets 314 8,285 Total assets $ 5,819,436 $ 6,025,362 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 17,496 $ 8,717 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 137,094 212,813 Contingent consideration 31,592 60,657 Warrant liability 19,366 78,168 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,703 4,264 Current portion of long-term debt 70,176 36,622 Total current liabilities 282,427 401,241 Long – term liabilities Lease liabilities 16,211 53,946 Long-term debt 121,210 167,486 Convertible debentures 501,075 667,624 Deferred tax liability 237,208 265,845 Other liabilities 292 3,907 Total liabilities 1,158,423 1,560,049 Stockholders’ equity Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 990,000,000 shares authorized; 480,737,533 and 446,440,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 48 46 Additional paid-in capital 5,110,892 4,792,406 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,010 152,668 Accumulated Deficit (484,710 ) (486,050 ) Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders’ equity 4,627,240 4,459,070 Non-controlling interests 33,773 6,243 Total stockholders’ equity 4,661,013 4,465,313 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,819,436 $ 6,025,362





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)

Three months ended

February 28, Nine months ended

February 28, Three months ended

February 28, Nine months ended

February 28, (In thousands of United States dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Change %Change Change %Change Net revenue $ 151,871 $ 123,900 $ 475,047 $ 370,849 $ 27,971 23 % $ 104,198 28 % Cost of goods sold 112,042 93,444 351,497 270,165 18,598 20 % 81,332 30 % Gross profit 39,829 30,456 123,550 100,684 9,373 31 % 22,866 23 % Operating expenses: General and administrative 38,445 24,491 121,401 78,736 13,954 57 % 42,665 54 % Selling 8,641 6,155 25,283 18,051 2,486 40 % 7,232 40 % Amortization 24,590 10,786 84,345 19,121 13,804 128 % 65,224 341 % Marketing and promotion 7,578 3,259 20,163 12,436 4,319 133 % 7,727 62 % Research and development 164 127 1,464 472 37 29 % 992 210 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration (29,065 ) — (29,065 ) — (29,065 ) NA (29,065 ) NA Transaction costs 9,238 9,688 42,937 30,352 (450 ) (5 %) 12,585 100 % Total operating expenses 59,591 54,506 266,528 159,168 5,085 9 % 107,360 67 % Operating loss (19,762 ) (24,050 ) (142,978 ) (58,484 ) 4,288 (18 %) (84,494 ) 144 % Interest expense, net (2,312 ) (7,943 ) (22,422 ) (18,511 ) 5,631 (71 %) (3,911 ) 21 % Non-operating income (expense), net 72,719 (220,340 ) 186,329 (306,348 ) 293,059 (133 %) 492,677 (161 %) Income (loss) before income taxes 50,645 (252,333 ) 20,929 (383,343 ) 302,978 (120 %) 404,272 (105 %) Income taxes (recovery) (1,830 ) 6,310 (2,739 ) (13,707 ) (8,140 ) (129 %) 10,968 (80 %) Net income (loss) $ 52,475 $ (258,643 ) $ 23,668 $ (369,636 ) $ 311,118 (120 %) $ 393,304 (106 %) Total net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.: $ 43,190 $ (273,519 ) $ 1,340 $ (407,762 ) $ 316,709 (116 %) $ 409,102 (100 %) Weighted average number of common shares – basic 485,668,750 265,401,924 470,303,170 250,701,376 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 488,546,790 265,401,924 478,050,130 250,701,376 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.09 $ (1.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (1.63 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.09 $ (1.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (1.63 )





Net Revenue by Operating Segment

(In thousands of United States dollars) Three months

ended

February 28,

2022 % of

Total

revenue Three months

ended

February 28,

2021 % of

Total

revenue Nine months

ended

February 28,

2022 % of

Total

revenue Nine months

ended

February 28,

2021 % of

Total

revenue Cannabis revenue $ 55,045 36 % $ 41,721 34 % $ 184,269 39 % $ 147,689 40 % Distribution revenue 62,532 41 % 70,237 57 % 198,587 42 % 210,508 57 % Beverage alcohol revenue 19,597 13 % 11,942 10 % 48,765 10 % 12,652 3 % Wellness revenue 14,697 10 % — 0 % 43,426 9 % — 0 % Net revenue $ 151,871 100 % $ 123,900 100 % $ 475,047 100 % $ 370,849 100 %

Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel

Three months ended February 28, Nine months ended February 28, (In thousands of United States dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis products $ 7,050 10 % $ 5,931 11 % $ 23,353 10 % $ 18,571 10 % Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis products 43,504 63 % 48,097 86 % 162,632 70 % 163,220 85 % Revenue from wholesale cannabis products 2,804 4 % 1,327 2 % 6,763 3 % 6,559 3 % Revenue from international cannabis products 15,820 23 % 347 1 % 39,792 17 % 4,627 2 % Total cannabis revenue 69,178 55,702 232,540 192,977 Excise taxes (14,133 ) (20 %) (13,981 ) (25 %) (48,271 ) (21 %) (45,288 ) (23 %) Total cannabis net revenue $ 55,045 $ 41,721 $ 184,269 $ 147,689





Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended February 28, 2022 Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 69,178 $ 20,473 $ 62,532 $ 14,697 $ 166,880 Excise taxes (14,133 ) (876 ) — — (15,009 ) Net revenue 55,045 19,597 62,532 14,697 151,871 Cost of goods sold 37,042 8,091 57,566 9,343 112,042 Gross profit $ 18,003 $ 11,506 $ 4,966 $ 5,354 $ 39,829 Gross margin 33 % 59 % 8 % 36 % 26 % Adjusted gross profit $ 18,003 $ 11,506 $ 4,966 $ 5,354 $ 39,829 Adjusted gross margin 33 % 59 % 8 % 36 % 26 % Three months ended February 28, 2021 Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 55,702 $ 12,358 $ 70,237 $ — $ 138,297 Excise taxes (13,981 ) (416 ) — — (14,397 ) Net revenue 41,721 11,942 70,237 — 123,900 Cost of goods sold 25,373 7,056 61,015 — 93,444 Gross profit $ 16,348 $ 4,886 $ 9,222 $ — $ 30,456 Gross margin 39 % 41 % 13 % 25 % Adjusted gross profit $ 16,348 $ 4,886 $ 9,222 $ — $ 30,456 Adjusted gross margin 39 % 41 % 13 % 25 % Nine months ended February 28, 2022 Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 232,540 $ 51,500 $ 198,587 $ 43,426 $ 526,053 Excise taxes (48,271 ) (2,735 ) — — (51,006 ) Net revenue 184,269 48,765 198,587 43,426 475,047 Cost of goods sold 122,492 20,674 178,093 30,238 351,497 Gross profit $ 61,777 $ 28,091 $ 20,494 $ 13,188 $ 123,550 Gross margin 34 % 58 % 10 % 30 % 26 % Adjusted gross profit $ 73,777 $ 28,091 $ 20,494 $ 13,188 $ 135,550 Adjusted gross margin 40 % 58 % 10 % 30 % 29 % Nine months ended February 28, 2021 Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Gross revenue $ 192,977 $ 13,112 $ 210,508 $ — $ 416,597 Excise taxes (45,288 ) (460 ) — — (45,748 ) Net revenue 147,689 12,652 210,508 — 370,849 Cost of goods sold 80,780 7,337 182,048 — 270,165 Gross profit $ 66,909 $ 5,315 $ 28,460 $ — $ 100,684 Gross margin 45 % 42 % 14 % 27 % Adjusted gross profit $ 66,909 $ 5,315 $ 28,460 $ — $ 100,684 Adjusted gross margin 45 % 42 % 14 % 27 %





Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization

(In thousands of United States dollars) For the three months

ended February 28, For the nine months

ended February 28, Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 52,475 $ (258,643 ) $ 23,668 $ (369,636 ) Income taxes (1,830 ) 6,310 (2,739 ) (13,707 ) Interest expense, net 2,312 7,943 22,422 18,511 Non-operating expense (income), net (72,719 ) 220,340 (186,329 ) 306,348 Amortization 37,020 20,282 113,824 43,292 Stock-based compensation 9,355 3,075 27,025 11,414 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (29,065 ) — (29,065 ) — Facility start-up and closure costs 2,500 — 10,400 — Lease expense 800 372 2,400 1,002 Inventory write down — — 12,000 — Transaction costs 9,238 9,688 42,937 30,352 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,086 $ 9,367 $ 36,543 $ 27,576

Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow