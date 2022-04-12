TinyRex Launches in Canada and Prepares for Global Release

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update on a new mobile video game in our investee company TinyRex Games Inc. (“TinyRex”). The talented team at TinyRex is pleased to announce that they are on schedule for the global release of their mobile game “Wizard of OZ: Idle Merge”.

With Females representing 63% of mobile gamers, the TinyRex team believes there is significant potential in this untapped female audience for idle games. With this in mind, they built their first game centered around Dorothy, from the globally recognized Wizard of Oz books to appeal to this lucrative female audience. They have introduced their own flavour of merge mechanics in the game, requiring players to combine assets to strengthen their game progress. With a modern and humorous twist on a story that was first introduced over a century ago, this unique style of gameplay offers an engaging, entertaining mobile experience.

With two weeks of soft launch data, the game is already exceeding early metric expectations according to Tim Harris, Cofounder of TinyRex Games.

“Whilst it’s still early days for the game, initial retention and engagement numbers are looking very healthy. There’s still lots of work to do, but we’re feeling very good about the game’s potential. Our partnership with Playground has allowed us to build a fantastic team and focus on building an engaging and exciting product. They’ve also shown tremendous support throughout the development process, helping us to reach this point.” – Tim Harris, Cofounder of TinyRex.

Playground Ventures is excited to see the game introduced into new countries and continue to attract players. As the first game from our partners at TinyRex, this represents one of many opportunities for value creation in a partnership. The game is currently available for download in Canada on iOS and Android and is set for global launch later this year.

