Titania Strengthens Leadership and Innovation with Appointment of New Vice President of Engineering

New appointment signifies growth and commitment to lead in development of software that automates accurate network configuration assessments and delivers continuous risk and remediation prioritized assurances

WORCESTER, UK and ARLINGTON, VA, April 27, 2022 – Titania, specialists in accurate network security and compliance assessments and risk remediation software, today announced the appointment of industry leader, Claire Clark, as vice president of engineering at Titania.

Claire Clark, professionally registered as a Chartered Engineer by the Engineering Council of the UK, brings to Titania nearly 20 years of experience in software engineering. Clark has a proven track-record of leading and building high-performing teams that deliver portfolios of award-winning products, including mission critical technology solutions for the emergency services.

“Many of the world’s critical network owners rely on Titania to keep their infrastructure safe, so we needed an experienced and successful Engineering leader who understands this responsibility and can deliver best-in-class solutions. We found that in Claire Clark,” said Phil Lewis, CEO, Titania. “I’m thrilled to welcome Claire to the Leadership team. Her capabilities, management and leadership style will drive innovation and advance Titania’s vision.”

Shelley Gunnell, Chief HR Officer added, “Half of the leadership roles at Titania are now filled by women. We are proud to have a culture of diversity and inclusion that supports and celebrates the advancement of women in leadership, cybersecurity and tech.”

Clark is co-founder of Women 4.0 with Barclays Eaglelabs and C4DI (Centre for Digital Innovation), a platform to inspire, highlight successful women in industry and lead a positive path for the next generation. She has received several industry accolades including: the AGCAS Award beating several global and award winning companies; Most Inspirational Business Leader (Business Works) and a finalist for the Inspiring Contribution Award (Hull & Humber People In Business Awards) and “Manager of the Year” (Hull & East Yorkshire People In Business Awards). She was also shortlisted for The Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020 (Analytics Insight).

Clark has led teams that have won awards for their performance and product development, including “Tech Team of the Year” at the Hull and Humber Digital Awards. Clark graduated from the University of Hull with a BSc Hons Computer Science with Information Engineering.

“I’m excited to work with Titania’s world-class team,” noted Clark. “I’m confident that my deep understanding of software engineering coupled with my operational experience in enterprise solutions will meet demand and result in growth for Titania.”

The new role was created as a result of Titania’s recent investment and ambitious growth plans. In 2020, Titania’s received £2.5m of growth capital investment from leading listed infrastructure and private equity investment manager Foresight Group.

About Titania

Based in the UK and Arlington, VA, Titania delivers essential cybersecurity automation software to thousands of organizations including 30+ federal agencies within the U.S. government, global telcos, multinational financial institutions, and the world’s largest oil and gas companies. Specializing in the accurate security and compliance assessment of networking devices – firewalls, switches and routers – Titania helps organizations defend their networks from preventable attacks by identifying configuration drift and prioritizing the remediation of their most critical risks, first. The company is best known for its award-winning solution, Nipper, which also overlays its security risk findings onto RMF assessments to assure compliance for CDM, DISA RMF, NIST, CMMC and PCI DSS. To meet the growing market need for continuous accurate, risk and remediation prioritized assessments, Titania is now focusing on scaling Nipper for enterprises to support their zero trust security strategies. Visit Titania at www.titania.com

For more information, please contact:

CCgroup for Titania

Beth Fichtel/Cassandra Hegarty

T: +1 914.588.2695

E: [email protected]

Source: RealWire