TNG Consulting Supercharges Sales Operations with AI-Powered Advanced Technology in Sugar Sell Premier

The Leader in Strategic Risk Management Will Leverage a Seamless Upgrade Path to Uplevel its Sales Performance, Letting the Platform Do the Work to Make the Hard Things Easier

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced TNG Consulting, a leader in the field of strategic risk management, has selected the powerful Sugar Sell Premier offering to supercharge sales performance.

TNG Consulting (TNG) is the risk management touchstone for thousands of schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces across the country. Since 2000, TNG, along with membership organizations the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA), has been dedicated to changing lives through proactive, proven methods of prevention, education, and training.

Sell Premier is SugarCRM’s flagship solution offering comprehensive sales force automation capabilities to support complex business needs with built-in AI and enhanced support. Sell Premier will provide TNG with real-time, holistic insights into its business with fast, automated, and predictable forecasting in an intuitive interface.

TNG will leverage Sell Premier’s powerful guided selling capabilities to standardize sales methodologies and sales plays, streamline processes, reduce guesswork and onboarding time. Sell Premier brings AI-powered resources to help sales reps prioritize deals more likely to close while letting the platform do the busy work of populating fields and finding contact information.

Sales representatives and sales management will also benefit from Sugar’s centralized data and omnichannel internal communications features to facilitate cross-departmental synergies and collaboration.

“TNG is proud to have used SugarCRM as a core component of our business for many years. We have been able to greatly increase the efficiency of our operations from lead discovery all the way to service delivery by leveraging Sugar’s powerful automation and integration tools,” said Max BrownGold, Vice President, Technology for TNG Consulting.

“Today, we are pleased to announce we are migrating to Sugar Sell Premier, a service offering that will support greater ease-of-use and provide many innovative advanced features to streamline our sales operations,” he said.

“TNG Consulting provides the necessary safeguards and proactive measures to ensure the well-being of our communities, and Sugar is honored to have a supporting role to help them to be successful in their mission and to grow their business,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, for SugarCRM.

“Sugar Sell Premier is one of the most intelligent sales automation solutions on the market today, delivering accurate, AI-powered predictions, even with limited or incomplete CRM data, to enable organizations to create extraordinary and more profitable customer relationships with less time and less effort,” he said.

About TNG, ATIXA, and NABITA

TNG Consulting is a national multidisciplinary risk management consulting firm committed to advancing holistic, proactive prevention and risk management in K-12 schools, college and university campuses, and workplaces.

Since 2000, TNG, along with membership organizations the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA), has been dedicated to empowering schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to create safer and healthier communities.

We leverage hundreds of years of combined expertise in education-sector risk management to support clients in mitigating risk, advancing compliance, avoiding litigation, enhancing reputations, and preventing crises.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)



949.293.1055



[email protected]

Chrystin McHugh



Director of Strategic Marketing, TNG



[email protected]